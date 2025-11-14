Why TreVeyon Henderson’s First TD in Patriots-Jets Could Be Illegal Next Season
The Patriots hosted the Jets on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 11 on Amazon Prime from Foxborough, Mass. After an opening drive for New York that lasted more than eight minutes and ended in a touchdown, New England answered with its own 13-play, 69-yard drive for a touchdown.
TreVeyon Henderson scored on the second play of the second quarter. Henderson took a pitch from Drake Maye and made a couple guys miss before he ran into linebacker Jamien Sherwood. Henderson spun around in Sherwood's arms and that's when his teammates got involved.
At least four Patriots players got behind Henderson and Sherwood, and pushed them the last couple yards over the goal line before the running back hit the turf in the middle of the end zone.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that the play kind of resembled the “Tush Push,” while his colleague Mike Garafolo explained that this play might have been illegal if the league had voted to ban the “Tush Push” during the offseason. And it might be illegal next season if enough teams are finally done with the Eagles' signature play.
Pushing the ballcarrier was previously against the rules in the NFL until 2005, but as Mike Pereira noted while talking about the “Tush Push” three years ago, it was too difficult to referee.
“What the league found was so difficult was you never were sure who was pushing who,” said Mike Pereira, the former NFL director of officials who became the rules analyst for Fox [via LA Times:]. “So you’re not necessarily pushing the runner. You could be pushing someone else that’s in contact with the runner. So it became really too difficult to officiate. Therefore, we just said, ‘O.K., it’s legal to push.’”
Now because of Philadelphia, this may be the last season we see it. Legally at least.