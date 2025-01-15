Steph Curry's wife Ayesha slays in feathery fit with 'postpartum' inspirational note
Ayesha Curry had a great 2024 with her various fits, and now shared a new look that she photographed last year right after having her new baby.
The wife of the Golden State Warriors megastar Stephen Curry, the 35-year-old Ayesha crushed last year with looks like her naughty pirate costume for Halloween and her “Dirty 30” fit for Steph’s sister’s birthday.
In May, the Currys had their fourth child, baby Caius, who they introduced to the world in Instagram. They also showed him and their other four kids — Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6 — in adorable Thanksgiving photos and then in matching pajamas to crush Christmas.
After dropping an epic New Year’s year photo with Steph, Ayesha introduced herself to 2025 with several new fits she took for Haute Custom Beauty. She also revealed that at the time of the photos it was a struggle having just had Cai.
“Honored to be the first to cover @hautebeauty. We shot this several months ago when I was suuuuuper postpartum. I was nervous then but now I'm grateful that I have this memory. Time is truly fleeting. @.”
Her skintight black top and white skirt definitely is a standout in the bunch.
She looks amazing in those photos and is a very strong woman who perfectly compliments Steph. They’ve been together since teenagers and married in 2011.
Her fire fits with her inspirational message is definitely a big win for Ayesha to be proud of.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend