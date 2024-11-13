Ayesha Curry wows in crazy low-cut fit while Steph, Warriors on road
While her Golden State Warriors husband Stephen Curry is crushing it this NBA season on the court, wife Ayesha Curry is as well off of it.
The 35-year-old Ayesha has been seen recently rocking a “Dirty 30” fit while partying for Steph’s sister Sydel’s birthday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and slaying a naughty pirate look with her hubby for Halloween.
With Steph and the Warriors on the road, Ayesha hit up the “Baby2Baby” charity event over the weekend in Los Angeles where Ciara rocked a white-hot gown and Vanessa Bryant posed for an epic picture with actress Jessica Alba at. Add Ayesha in a unique low-cut dress spliced with a denim look to it, and the star power was through the roof.
RELATED: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
That fit will definitely make Steph miss her while he’s gone.
RELATED: Ciara's $2M ice ring from Russell Wilson shines in all-white fit with insane boots
Ayesha wrote: “Had an amazing time @baby2baby this weekend. It's always so inspiring seeing everyone come together year after year for the greater good of the community. This weekends fundraising will provide millions of essentials for millions of babies and families across the globe. Kelly and Norah, you've done it again! We are so grateful for you and your team.”
While Aeyesha and the other celebrities definitely had a night of great fits, the event raised $17 million for a great cause. That’s the biggest “W” there is.
