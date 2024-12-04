Ayesha Curry gets cozy in velour burgundy fit for Christmas holidays
Ayesha Curry had a nice Thanksgiving with husband Stephen Curry and their four kids. She’s now turning her attention to the Christmas holiday with her latest look.
The 35-year-old mom, chef, influencer, and wife of the Golden State Warriors star has had a lot of adorable family time lately from dressing the kids up for Halloween and making Steph the “bad” guy, to hanging with her lookalike 61-year-old mom, to these adorable photos with her husband and new baby boy Cai.
She’s also snuck out for some fun in a “Dirty 30” fit for Steph’s sister Sydney’s 30th birthday, and then a naughty pirate costume for an adults-not date night with Steph, followed by a more adorable date with Steph.
Now it’s December, and Ayesha did an Instagram video ad for Command, the damage-free hanging company, where she got into the holiday spirit decorating in her velour burgundy fit.
She certainly looks nice and cozy, and totally in the holiday spirit.
She just needs to hang the stockings. What do the Curry’s and their millions of dollars get their kids for Christmas? Maybe Steph shops at Costco for them?
Thank you Ayesha for spreading the holiday cheer. Now, if only that cheer would spread to her husband’s team that has lost five in a row.
