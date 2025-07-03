The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ayesha Curry posts adorable photo of Steph in summer dad mode with Cai, kids

The Curry family is enjoying summer with some sun and fun in the water.

Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured), with her children after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks.
Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured), with her children after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Curry family is in full summer mode enjoying some sun and fun. Ayesha Curry posted the most adorable photo of Stephen Curry with his little one Cai and the kids.

The Golden State Warriors superstar has been enjoying himself since his season ended with a hamstring injury in the second round. The 37 year old has been seen going full fan-boy with Ayesha, 35, at a Benson Boone concert in Napa, California, and then going shirtless flexing next to his wife on the beach.

The Curry family
The Curry family

They’ve also been sharing a lot of adorable family moments like a picture with all the kids — Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, now 7, and Cai, 1 — where Riley is now almost as tall as her NBA dad, and an adorable Father’s Day where Steph was bonding with his new son.

Now, Ayesha posted more of the family like this water day with mom, Cai, and Canon.

It was this “film” photo of dad with mom, Cai, Canon, and Ryan looking so peaceful together that stood out.

Cai, Ryan, Canon, Ayesha, and Steph
Cai, Ryan, Canon, Ayesha, and Steph

It looks like they could be at their $50 million Malibu home with a surprising number of bedrooms in it.

Wherever they are, the Curry family is crushing its summer.

