Ayesha Curry posts adorable photo of Steph in summer dad mode with Cai, kids
The Curry family is in full summer mode enjoying some sun and fun. Ayesha Curry posted the most adorable photo of Stephen Curry with his little one Cai and the kids.
The Golden State Warriors superstar has been enjoying himself since his season ended with a hamstring injury in the second round. The 37 year old has been seen going full fan-boy with Ayesha, 35, at a Benson Boone concert in Napa, California, and then going shirtless flexing next to his wife on the beach.
RELATED: Stephen Curry, Ayesha have heart-melting posts for son Canon’s birthday
They’ve also been sharing a lot of adorable family moments like a picture with all the kids — Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, now 7, and Cai, 1 — where Riley is now almost as tall as her NBA dad, and an adorable Father’s Day where Steph was bonding with his new son.
Now, Ayesha posted more of the family like this water day with mom, Cai, and Canon.
It was this “film” photo of dad with mom, Cai, Canon, and Ryan looking so peaceful together that stood out.
RELATED: Stephen Curry’s kids Ryan, Canon steal show dancing with dad at Valkyries game
It looks like they could be at their $50 million Malibu home with a surprising number of bedrooms in it.
Wherever they are, the Curry family is crushing its summer.
