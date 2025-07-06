The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry is solo dad with baby Cai rocking Warriors colors at NBA Summer League

The Golden State superstar was in San Francisco with his youngest son to root on the Warriors summer team against the Lakers.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry was an All-Star dad on Saturday, taking his youngest son Cai, 1, to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League. Cai, of course, stole the show.

Steph and wife Ayesha just celebrated Cai’s first birthday in May where the NBA superstar was in super dad mode, and then Ayesha posted some adorable photos of them on Father’s Day.

Cai Curry
Baby Cai / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

The 37-year-old Steph has also been spending time with the whole family including a picture where now 12-year-old Riley is almost as tall as her basketball star dad. He also was seen flexing on the beach with Ayesha, and dancing with daughter Ryan, 9, and son Canon, 6, at a Golden State Valkyries WNBA game.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry posts adorable photo of Steph in summer dad mode with Cai, kids

The Curry family
The Curry family / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

After spending some chill time in the water with Cai, whose full name is Caius Chai Curry, on the 4th of July that Ayesha once again shared (see above related link), Steph was on solo dad duty with Cai for Saturday’s action at the Chase Center in San Francisco where Cai had on his baby burb cloth in Warriors colors.

RELATED: Stephen Curry, Ayesha have heart-melting posts for son Canon’s birthday

Wow. He looks so much like dad. Next season hopefully Cai will join Riley and Ayesha dancing in the stands cheering on his future Hall of Fame dad and the Warriors.

Ayesha and Riley
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

