Stephen Curry is solo dad with baby Cai rocking Warriors colors at NBA Summer League
Stephen Curry was an All-Star dad on Saturday, taking his youngest son Cai, 1, to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League. Cai, of course, stole the show.
Steph and wife Ayesha just celebrated Cai’s first birthday in May where the NBA superstar was in super dad mode, and then Ayesha posted some adorable photos of them on Father’s Day.
The 37-year-old Steph has also been spending time with the whole family including a picture where now 12-year-old Riley is almost as tall as her basketball star dad. He also was seen flexing on the beach with Ayesha, and dancing with daughter Ryan, 9, and son Canon, 6, at a Golden State Valkyries WNBA game.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry posts adorable photo of Steph in summer dad mode with Cai, kids
After spending some chill time in the water with Cai, whose full name is Caius Chai Curry, on the 4th of July that Ayesha once again shared (see above related link), Steph was on solo dad duty with Cai for Saturday’s action at the Chase Center in San Francisco where Cai had on his baby burb cloth in Warriors colors.
RELATED: Stephen Curry, Ayesha have heart-melting posts for son Canon’s birthday
Wow. He looks so much like dad. Next season hopefully Cai will join Riley and Ayesha dancing in the stands cheering on his future Hall of Fame dad and the Warriors.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit