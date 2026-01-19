Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha gushes over husband’s Warriors All-Star news

Stephen Curry has been selected to his 12th NBA All-Star team and will start for the 11th time — all Golden State Warriors records.

The team made the announcement Monday morning.

The 37-year-old Curry is averaging 27.6 points, 4.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds in his 17th season.

The 4-time NBA champion’s wife Ayesha Curry gushed over the news on the above post on her Instagram Stories, writing, “My baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We are so proud of you!”

It’s been quite the year of honors for Steph as Davidson College in North Carolina named the exit to the school after him just last month.

A homecoming to remember



Honoring a legacy that started with @DavidsonMBB, Exit 30 to Davidson College is now officially the Stephen Curry Interchange. pic.twitter.com/b4OGoSIEFp — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 31, 2025

Ayesha showed up rocking a Steph college jersey.

She’ll no doubt be rocking something head-turning for All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles February 13-15. Last year she and Steph made quite the splash with her “uncomfortable” skintight fit.

Likely daughters Riley 13, Ryan, 10, and son Canon, 7, and Cai, 1, will be there to support dad as well.

The Curry family. | Steph Curry/Instagram

The Currys do own a baller home in Malibu, California, that’s $50M but only has four bedrooms they can stay at for the fun.

Right now Steph and the Warriors are 24-19 and sit in 8th place in the Western Conference. While title No. 5 is unlikely, it’s been a tremendous season so far for the greatest shooter the game has ever seen.

Jan 17, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. | John Hefti-Imagn Images

The other All-Star starters:

Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and Corey will be leading the Western Conference, while Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown headlining the Eastern Conference.

