Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha gushes over husband’s Warriors All-Star news
Stephen Curry has been selected to his 12th NBA All-Star team and will start for the 11th time — all Golden State Warriors records.
The team made the announcement Monday morning.
The 37-year-old Curry is averaging 27.6 points, 4.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds in his 17th season.
The 4-time NBA champion’s wife Ayesha Curry gushed over the news on the above post on her Instagram Stories, writing, “My baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We are so proud of you!”
It’s been quite the year of honors for Steph as Davidson College in North Carolina named the exit to the school after him just last month.
Ayesha showed up rocking a Steph college jersey.
She’ll no doubt be rocking something head-turning for All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles February 13-15. Last year she and Steph made quite the splash with her “uncomfortable” skintight fit.
Likely daughters Riley 13, Ryan, 10, and son Canon, 7, and Cai, 1, will be there to support dad as well.
The Currys do own a baller home in Malibu, California, that’s $50M but only has four bedrooms they can stay at for the fun.
Right now Steph and the Warriors are 24-19 and sit in 8th place in the Western Conference. While title No. 5 is unlikely, it’s been a tremendous season so far for the greatest shooter the game has ever seen.
The other All-Star starters:
Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and Corey will be leading the Western Conference, while Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown headlining the Eastern Conference.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.