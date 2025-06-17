Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal crushes fire-red track fit after welcoming baby
The 2025 season will look a lot different for Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. Not only will the team have a new starting quarterback in Arch Manning, but Sarkisian will have also have another family member cheering him in at games, his new baby boy.
While Sarkisian, 51, and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, largely kept her pregnancy under wraps, the "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football," welcomed their son in April.
As Loreal promised her fans social media, the 39-year-old quickly returned to work. Just a few weeks after giving birth, she stunned in her first public appearance while attending the annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey fundraiser, which included a Carolina Herrera fashion show in Austin.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shares work photo from hospital with uplifting message
Last month, Loreal teamed up with Randi Mahomes, mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to co-host the What A Mom event in San Antonio, Texas.
In addition to her work as a stylist, she also appears to be designing a new line of baby clothes, as well.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal announces WNBA star as first new client after baby
While Loreal has to reveal their son's name or a post a photo of their first child together, she revealed a glimpse of her life as a mom on Tuesday, June 17.
Loreal posted a photo of herself rocking all-red Gucci track suit while back at the office. She captioned the post, "This work life balance looks a lot different these days , buts it’s working in our favor ✨."
In addition to sharing a photo of racks of designer clothing, Loreal included a picture of her breast pump on the kitchen counter in the second slide.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate