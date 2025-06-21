Steve Sarkisian's wife stuns in jailhouse rock pants after baby boy's birth
While Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian continues to host top targets and five-star recruits this weekend, his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, is living her best life in Austin.
Sarkisian welcomed his first baby with Loreal in April. The 51-year-old head coach and Loreal kept her pregnancy out of the spotlight throughout the 2024 season and didn't share the exciting news publicly until after their son's birth.
The "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football" hasn't missed a beat since their baby's arrival. Just a few weeks after announcing she was a mom, Loreal looked gorgeous at the annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey fundraiser.
The 39-year-old stylist proved she barely took a day off, posting a photo of herself working on a fashion show while still at the hospital.
While neither Loreal nor Sarkisian have shared a public photo of their son yet, the stylist appears to be working on a new line baby clothes inspired by their boy.
Loreal even orchestrated a Balmain Fasion show in Austin while nearly nine months pregnant. While she couldn't walk in the show, Sarkisian represented the couple on the runway.
On Saturday, June 21, Loreal showed off her outfit, rocking black and white striped pants, a black top and black Chanel purse.
The upscale jailhouse rock look earned Sarkisian's approval. He commented on the photo, "🔥🔥."
