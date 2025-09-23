Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flaunts Texas burnt-orange Gucci fit from head to toe
Loreal Sarkisian is pulling double duty with work and in mom mode as husband and Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian prepares for the Florida Gators on October 4. She crushed a baller burnt-orange fit like it was a Longhorns game day all while taking care of little Amays.
The 39-year-old stylist and the 51-year-old head coach shocked everyone when they announced Loreal gave birth to a baby boy in April as she didn’t appear pregnant in her stunning fits at games last season. She revealed how she was able to keep it a secret afterward despite not trying to hide it.
Loreal didn’t attend the road loss at the Ohio State Buckeyes, but did give an inspirational message after. When Texas did play in Austin, she first rocked a stunning white minidress on the field, followed by the perfect daring burnt-orange dress, and then a head-turning miniskirt and Texas heels for last weekend’s big 55-0 win over Sam Houston State.
The team may have the week off, but that’s not stopping her from hitting a big dinner while representing the Longhorns decked out in all Gucci.
She also brought along baby Amays and had an adorable moment grabbing his little foot.
Even when it’s not a game week, the coach’s wife finds a way to rack up a “W” in the Texas fit department.
