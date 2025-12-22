Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal shares heartwarming moment with their baby for holidays

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are preparing for the Citrus Bowl on December 31 vs. the Michigan Wolverines. While it’s not the bowl the team envisioned when it started the season as No. 1 in the polls, the coach has a lot to be thankful for this year with his new baby son with wife Loreal Sarkisian, who just showed off the little guy in an adorable mom moment for the holidays.

While Texas finished its schedule at 9-3, Loreal was a winner at any game she showed up like with her touchdown white dress in the end zone, and the perfect cowgirl look in chaps, and a daring black dress.

Loreal, 40, was also just seen turning heads in furry glam while posing with college football legend Nick Saban at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Now, she’s back ready to enjoy the holidays with hers and Steve’s son Amays who was just born in April. She posted an adorable moment with the baby in his Santa hat where she said, “I’m going to cherish every snuggle.”

Loreal Sarkisian/Instagra

Baby Amays previously made an appearance with Loreal touting his game-day onesies, and then seen with dad when he had a bye week.

Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Loreal and Steve married in 2020 and filed jointly for divorce in 2024 but reconciled. They have the one child together, and many moments at Texas games.

Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

