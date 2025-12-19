Tate McRae causes stir at NHL game drinking beer while chewing gum in Flames jersey

Tate McRae is always randomly in the sports zeitgeist whether she likes it or not.

The Canadian pop star made headlines earlier this year when Diego Pavia, the controversial Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist, tried to secure a date with the 22-year-old "So Close to What" No. 1 album hitmaker in exchange for the comedian and podcaster Theo Von going out with Pavia's mom.

Tate McRae performs on stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 19th, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

After Pavia's antics in New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony weekend, McRae smartly never engaged.

Now the Morgan Wallen "What I Want" collaborator returned home to Calgary to attend a Flames game, and she has unintentionally hit The Athlete Lifestyle On SI's radar again when the cameras cut to her in the stands with her brother, Tucker McRae, who plays hockey at Dartmouth College.

While looking fantastic as always in a sick Calgary Flames alternate jersey, do you notice that McRae is drinking a beer while also chewing gum?

TATE MCRAE IN THE HOUSE 👀 pic.twitter.com/XeqYHPfE7V — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 19, 2025

It's quite the controversial move to enjoy an adult beverage while also chomping some gum, with one user applauding the audacity of it, describing it as "next level savage."

Drinking a beer while chewing gum is next level savage — Jen Danczak (@jendanczak) December 19, 2025

We're not so sure it's quite savage, because isn't the minty freshness of gum something you'd enjoy after drinking a beer?

Tate McRae | IMAGO / Cover-Images

When you've had a ridiculously successful 2025 like McRae, you can do whatever you want, and it's great to see that she hasn't let her "superstar" status, as the Flames' play-by-play man Jon Abbott refers to her in the clip, get to her head, since he calls it an annual holiday family tradition.

We'll let you decide if chewing gum while drinking a beer is next level savage or just next level odd.

Tate McRae performs onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. | IMAGO / imageSPACE

