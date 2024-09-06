The New-Look Chiefs Already Appear As Dangerous As Ever
The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year … and were bothered about the manner in which they did it.
This offseason was dedicated to getting more explosive offensively, and in Thursday night’s 27–20 hair-raising win over the Baltimore Ravens, we saw the fruit of general manager Brett Veach’s labor.
First-round receiver Xavier Worthy accounted for 68 total yards and two electrifying touchdowns, the first on a 21-yard reverse and the second on a 35-yard strike through a blown coverage.
“Just having [Worthy] out there, it opens up stuff,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who completed 20-of-28 attempts for 291 yards, a touchdown and an interception. “You saw when he’s out there, they’re playing shell coverages. It’s getting guys like [Travis Kelce] and guys like Rashee [Rice] open underneath. That’s what is so great about this offense, we’re able to do all of that. That’s when we’re at our best.”
To Mahomes’s point, Worthy’s impact can’t be overstated. While he had only three targets in the passing game and a single carry, his two scores were far from his only contribution.
Time and again, Worthy ran deep routes to clear out multiple Ravens defenders, leaving space for Rice to operate as a big-bodied slot weapon. All told, Rice led Kansas City with 103 receiving yards on seven catches (nine targets), including receptions of 11, 16, 19 and 33 yards.
“Speed, speed. He’s going to take the top off everytime,” said Rice of his first impression of Worthy.
Still, Kansas City had its share of miscues. Beyond Mahomes’s ill-advised interception, the Chiefs had three significant red-zone drops while also being whistled for a pair of holding calls inside Baltimore’s 20-yard line.
But unlike last season, when mistakes cost it games, Kansas City was able to overcome because of a dynamism the Chiefs sorely lacked in 2023.
Against the Ravens, last year’s top-ranked scoring defense, Mahomes & Co. averaged 7.1 yards per play. Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals were the league’s worst, allowing 6.0 yards per play.
In short, the Chiefs turned the Ravens into a bottom-tier defense despite being without Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, another speed-heavy addition to their receiver corps.
Arguably no moment was more instructive of what could be ahead than Worthy’s touchdown reception. Originally lined up wide right by himself, Kansas City motioned a receiver and running back Isiah Pacheco to Worthy’s side.
Pacheco’s motion seemed to confuse Baltimore corner Marlon Humphrey, who instead of covering Worthy’s route downfield, sat in the flat. The result was six points the easy way, showcasing a combination of Andy Reid’s play design and a rekindled athleticism in Kansas City’s attack.
“I came off the ball, and Marlon Humphrey kind of let me go,” Worthy said. “I said, ‘I think he’s going to throw this,’ I turned around and he hit me right in the hole. Just a walk-in.”
As for the Ravens, they entered Thursday’s NFL opener with the intent of bullying the Chiefs after rushing only six times with their running backs in a 17–10 loss to Kansas City in January’s AFC title game.
On this game’s opening drive, newcomer Derrick Henry ran five times for 17 yards and a touchdown. The remainder of the night, Baltimore handed off to its backs on just nine occasions, with eight going to Henry, who finished with 46 yards on 3.5 yards per carry.
In fact, through three quarters, the Ravens averaged more yards per rush (5.7) than pass attempt (5.6).
And for Kansas City, its blazing perimeter additions didn’t only help score points, but it helped prevent them as Baltimore was forced to turn more to its wobbly pass attack.
“I saw a lot of training camp things pay off,” said All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie regarding Kansas City’s effort against the pass. “This training camp, as y’all already know, [the offense] was throwing deep balls to [Xavier Worthy] and [Marquise Brown]. The defensive backs came together and were like, ‘We’re going to stop letting up these deep balls.’ We’re going to control the game, make them do the checkdowns, rally and tackle. I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”
Throughout the evening, only once did Jackson beat Kansas City over the top, hitting Rashod Bateman for a 38-yarder on the game’s final drive. Otherwise, almost everything was short, with the Chiefs’ only major mistake coming on a 50-yard catch-and-carry touchdown by tight end Isaiah Likely, who led all players with 111 receiving yards.
Ultimately, though, the offensive explosiveness for Kansas City was the determining factor after a campaign of seeing its lack of speed and downfield presence cost it for much of the regular season, with both of Worthy’s scores coming on chunk yardage.
Soon enough, the Chiefs will welcome Brown into the fold, perhaps as early as Week 2 when the Bengals come to Arrowhead. And for the rest of the league, that’s problematic as Mahomes settles into an offense rife with flash unlike it has had since Kansas City traded away Tyreek Hill two years ago.
It’s only one week. It’s only one game. But the early returns show an offense capable of scoring from anywhere, and a Kansas City team that’s as dangerous as ever.