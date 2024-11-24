The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter's fiancée Leanna Lenee has heartwarming hug despite Colorado loss

The Colorado Buffaloes had a crushing defeat to the Kansas Jayhawks that put a huge dent in their College Football Playoff dreams. Lenee kept it in perspective.

Travis Hunter was the only silver lining in the Colorado Buffaloes crushing defeat to the Kansas Jayhawks, 37-21.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, besides being stunned with his buddy's wedding date, was seen pushing a referee during the game, although a longer unedited version of the clip shows the Jayhawks defenders playing beyond the whistle, not to mention an earlier hit that was borderline dirty.

Dad and head coach Deion Sanders told the team they were "intoxicated with success" in his postgame speech, and now the 8-3 Buffs do not control their own destiny for the Big 12 championship and an automatic berth in the College Football Playoff.

Travis Hunter hit his Heisman Trophy pose for the second week in a row after scoring a touchdown, as he's still the clear frontrunner despite the loss. The cornerback and wide receiver sensation also made it clear that he's bolting for the NFL next season, so no wonder fiancée Leanna Lenee took it all in stride, simply posting on her Instagram Stories, "Win or lose" with a heart emoji posting a video of the couple having a heartfelt hug after the game.

The 21-year-old two-way sensation is projected as the No. 1 pick in some NFL mock drafts, so no matter what happens to Colorado the rest of the season, between his beautiful fiancée, a most likely Heisman Trophy, millions already in the bank thanks to NIL, and a lucrative NFL future pending, Hunter is most definitely winning.

