Deion Sanders Chastises, Rallies Colorado After Loss With Heartfelt Postgame Speech
Colorado entered Kansas City Saturday with College Football Playoff dreams—dreams that quickly turned to nightmares against Kansas.
The Jayhawks downed the Buffaloes 37–21 on Saturday in Arrowhead Stadium, throwing a severe wrench into Colorado's quest for a Big 12 title. The Buffaloes are now in a messy three-way tie for first place that can expand to a four-way tie if Iowa State beats Utah.
When the dust settled, Colorado coach Deion Sanders addressed his team in the locker room—and gave a frank, yet instructive, assessment of the Buffaloes' performance.
"There's not one of you can say you played your best game," Sanders began in a video posted to his Instagram. "Nobody in here can say you gave the maximum effort... the problem is you guys get intoxicated with success."
Indeed, Colorado achieved its highest AP Poll ranking since 2016—and forced a college football world that had largely abandoned the Buffaloes after Sanders' 4-8 debut season to play catch-up.
"You bought into all that foolishness... and we went out there and we got humbled," Sanders said. "Coaches, players, everyone—we went out there and got humbled."
Then, Sanders looked forward.
"Where do you go from here? That's the critical thing," Sanders said. "What do you do with this moment? What do you glean from this moment?... Because this moment ain't just about football, it's about life. This is a tremendous life lesson."