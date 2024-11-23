SI

Travis Hunter Hits Heisman Trophy Pose Again After Colorado Touchdown vs. Kansas

For the second consecutive week, the Colorado star hit a signature celebration on his Heisman quest.

Mike McDaniel

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter hit a Heisman pose for the second time in as many weeks after scoring a touchdown against Kansas on Saturday.
Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter hit a Heisman pose for the second time in as many weeks after scoring a touchdown against Kansas on Saturday. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes star two-way player Travis Hunter knows that he's got a great chance to capture the Heisman Trophy next month, and he's let the college football world know it each of the last two weeks.

After striking a Heisman pose following an interception in last Saturday's 49–24 win over Utah, Hunter was back at it again when he scored a touchdown to cut Kansas's lead to 23–20 on Saturday in Lawrence, Kans.

Hunter and the Buffaloes are attempting to stage a second half comeback as they look to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game next month. Saturday afternoon's game has been hotly contested, but Hunter is doing everything in his power to help Colorado keep its chances of playing for a conference title (and College Football Playoff berth) alive.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football