Travis Hunter Hits Heisman Trophy Pose Again After Colorado Touchdown vs. Kansas
Colorado Buffaloes star two-way player Travis Hunter knows that he's got a great chance to capture the Heisman Trophy next month, and he's let the college football world know it each of the last two weeks.
After striking a Heisman pose following an interception in last Saturday's 49–24 win over Utah, Hunter was back at it again when he scored a touchdown to cut Kansas's lead to 23–20 on Saturday in Lawrence, Kans.
Hunter and the Buffaloes are attempting to stage a second half comeback as they look to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game next month. Saturday afternoon's game has been hotly contested, but Hunter is doing everything in his power to help Colorado keep its chances of playing for a conference title (and College Football Playoff berth) alive.