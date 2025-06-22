The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter flexes iced-out wedding ring while signing $46 million Jaguars deal

Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter shows off a close-up of his wedding band while inking his record-breaking new contract in Jacksonville.

Emily Bicks

June 11, 2025 : Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter at mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center.
June 11, 2025 : Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter at mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is having a historic year both on and off the field.

After winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy, the first two-way player to receive college football's highest individual honor since 1977, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

One month later, Hunter tied the knot with Leanna Lenee at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee. After exchanging vows, the 22-year-old surprised his bride with a six-figure wedding gift -- a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800,

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Hunter, who first started dating Lenee in high school, proposed with a giant ring worth $100,000. However, the NFL rookie defintinely didn't skimp on his wedding band.

On Sunday June 22, Hunter finally signed his new rookie deal, a four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed contract.

Travis Hunter
June 12, 2025: Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter at mandatory minicamp at the Miller Electric Center. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, "His $30.57 million signing bonus, paid entirely upfront, sets a new record—making him the first non-quarterback not drafted first overall to receive his entire signing bonus upfront."

While inking the record-breaking deal, the wide receiver/cornerback showed off his iced out wedding ring.

Lenee revealed on Instagram that they engraved '224' with a heart inside, which stands for "Today, Tomorrow, Forever."

