Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna shows off early-morning Jaguars workout fit selfie
It’s been almost three weeks since Travis Hunter and longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee tied the knot in an epic wedding in Tennessee. Back in Florida, Lenee showed off a fire Jacksonville Jaguars workout fit.
The wedding featured a perfect over-the-top dress for Lenee, followed by an unreal $500k gift. Even good friend and former teammate Shedeur Sanders managed to stop by, although his fit was a little too casual.
Now living in Florida, Lenee and Hunter purchased a baller $3.275 million 13-bedroom mansion in Jacksonville. Hunter is now in minicamp with the Jaguars as he prepares for his rookie season.
Lenee took us through a day in her life with a TikTok video that includes watching practice with Hunter locking up receivers on defense and this fit:
But it was her workout gear in black with the Jaguars headband is what stood out:
Lenee and Hunter have been dating since he was in high school in Georgia and she followed him to Jackson State and then Colorado where her game-day fits like her custom jeans and crop top won the day. Also, Heisman-worthy poses like these:
No doubt, Lenee will have some fire Jaguars fits at games come NFL season as she cheers on her man.
