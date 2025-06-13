The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna shows off early-morning Jaguars workout fit selfie

Leanna hits the gym while flexing her Jacksonville look before heading to watch her rookie husband at minicamp.

Matt Ryan

Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s been almost three weeks since Travis Hunter and longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee tied the knot in an epic wedding in Tennessee. Back in Florida, Lenee showed off a fire Jacksonville Jaguars workout fit.

The wedding featured a perfect over-the-top dress for Lenee, followed by an unreal $500k gift. Even good friend and former teammate Shedeur Sanders managed to stop by, although his fit was a little too casual.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Now living in Florida, Lenee and Hunter purchased a baller $3.275 million 13-bedroom mansion in Jacksonville. Hunter is now in minicamp with the Jaguars as he prepares for his rookie season.

Lenee took us through a day in her life with a TikTok video that includes watching practice with Hunter locking up receivers on defense and this fit:

Leanna Lenee
Leanna Lenee/TikTok

But it was her workout gear in black with the Jaguars headband is what stood out:

Leanna Lenee
Leanna Lenee/Tiktok
Leanna Lenee
Leanna Lenee/TikTok

Lenee and Hunter have been dating since he was in high school in Georgia and she followed him to Jackson State and then Colorado where her game-day fits like her custom jeans and crop top won the day. Also, Heisman-worthy poses like these:

Leanna Lenee
Leanna Lenee/Instagram

No doubt, Lenee will have some fire Jaguars fits at games come NFL season as she cheers on her man.

Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee
Leanna Lenee/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

