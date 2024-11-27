Travis Hunter's one-word reply to fiancée's sheer birthday low-cut fit
Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter can’t make his fiancée’s epic birthday where she’s crushing all kinds of fits, but he’s certainly noticing her on social media.
Leanna Lenee has supported her man Hunter all season in amazing looks like these next-level custom Travis Hunter jeans, and this custom corset and football game day miniskirt. She even hit the road to Kansas last weekend to watch him play and gave him a heartwarming hug after the loss.
The high school sweethearts recently got engaged with a super expensive ring Hunter proposed with. Hunter wanted to give his fiancée a special 23rd birthday, so he sent her to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and gave her a big hotel room surprise.
Lenee was the one then surprising Hunter after dropping a sizzling racy swimsuit showing off her tatted body by the pool and this low-cut yellow wowza fit, where Lenee simply said, “in your dreams 🌼.”
That certainly is a dreamy fit. That promoted Hunter reply with a one-word response.
He simply said “yay ❤️.”
While Hunter was a man of few words there, he did leave her a heartfelt note in her the room.
That’s a Heisman-worthy boyfriend right there. Lenee is a star herself with fits like these.
