Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares amazing update on baby with dad beaming
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna shocked the NFL world when they not only announced she was pregnant, but already had the couple’s first child. Now, Leanna shared an amazing update on their baby boy.
The 22-year-old Hunter dropped a video on YouTube titled “Dear Son…” that showed them at the hospital and him talking about how the boy looked just like him.
After, Leanna talked about how she pulled off the secret pregnancy without anyone finding out.
RELATED: Travis Hunter shaves off hair, looks like different person before first NFL game
The new dad Hunter had a special message for his son, and got some fatherly advice from his former coach Deion Sanders.
Now, Leanna posted on TikTok Travis bringing the baby home in a sweet moment out of the NICU.
RELATED: Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna stuns in jean shorts, custom Jaguars boots for first game
That’s an awesome moment and Travis is beaming with that smile with his son.
Travis and the Jaguars are at the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend as they look to start the season 2-0. He’s already won the week at home with that moment.
