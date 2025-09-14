The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna shows off baby’s game-day Jaguars fit rooting on daddy

The Jacksonville star rookie’s wife and baby were at home as dad played in Cincinnati.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter played in his first game on Sunday since bringing his son home from the NICU. His wife Leanna showed off the baby’s adorable game-day fit while dad played at the Cincinnati Bengals.

The couple that has been together since high school, shocked the NFL world by not only announcing Leanna was pregnant, but that she had a baby who looks just like Travis. She’d later reveal how she kept the pregnancy a secret.

Leanna Hunter
Leanna Hunter/Instagram

Leanna herself had a head-turning fit for last week’s home game vs. the Carolina Panthers where she had jean shorts on and custom Hunter boots.

For this Sunday’s game, it was all about the baby’s game-day fit with this adorable onesie. She wrote, “Goooo daddy!!” on her Instagram post.

How adorable.

Leanna Hunter
Leanna Hunter/Instagram

Leanna also just amazingly flexed her abs showing how she’s recovered since giving birth just a little over two weeks ago.

Hunter was the No. 2 overall pick in last April’s draft.

The couple got marreid in April, and this is their first child. No matter what dad and the Jaguars do, the baby already won the day.

Travis Hunter
Leanna Hunter/TikTok

