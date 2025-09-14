Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna shows off baby’s game-day Jaguars fit rooting on daddy
Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter played in his first game on Sunday since bringing his son home from the NICU. His wife Leanna showed off the baby’s adorable game-day fit while dad played at the Cincinnati Bengals.
The couple that has been together since high school, shocked the NFL world by not only announcing Leanna was pregnant, but that she had a baby who looks just like Travis. She’d later reveal how she kept the pregnancy a secret.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares amazing update on baby with dad beaming
Leanna herself had a head-turning fit for last week’s home game vs. the Carolina Panthers where she had jean shorts on and custom Hunter boots.
For this Sunday’s game, it was all about the baby’s game-day fit with this adorable onesie. She wrote, “Goooo daddy!!” on her Instagram post.
RELATED: Jaguars’ Travis Hunter’s special message to new son with wife Leanna
How adorable.
Leanna also just amazingly flexed her abs showing how she’s recovered since giving birth just a little over two weeks ago.
Hunter was the No. 2 overall pick in last April’s draft.
The couple got marreid in April, and this is their first child. No matter what dad and the Jaguars do, the baby already won the day.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit