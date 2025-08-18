Livvy Dunne shares what she has 'in common' with Taylor Swift
Livvy Dunne may be one of the most famous stars on social media, and she’s taking notes on how to navigate fame from a pop icon.
In an interview with People published Monday, Aug. 18, the retired LSU gymnast opened up about how she’s dealt with having a large following. Since retiring from gymnastics, Dunne has been part of quite a few brand campaigns, including a new collaboration with Fanatics. As her fame has skyrocketed over the past year, Dunne says she credits Taylor Swift for helping her deal with being in the public eye.
“It's crazy to even think that I have something in common with Taylor Swift. We're both dating professional athletes, and we both have passions of our own,” said Dunne. “I look up to her in so many different ways, because you can't deny she's a badass businesswoman, and she hustles, and honestly, after the [‘New Heights’] podcast that just came out, like I felt very inspired listening to her.”
One thing from the podcast that stuck out to Dunne was Swift advising listeners to treat their energy like a “luxury item” and to not allow everyone access to it.
“The best part about social media is that you get to share as much or as little as you want,” Dunne said. There's always going to be people trying to tear you down when you're doing something, right?”
Part of Dunne’s partnership with Fanatics includes a new digital series “Explained by Livvy Dunne” crafted to kick NFL season into full gear. The series kicked off Monday with three cinematic adds, including one of her resting in a bubble bath at the 50-yard line at the Rose Bowl.
The “Explained” series is set to continue throughout the fall.
