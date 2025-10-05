UCLA hero Jerry Neuheisel and wife share incredible hug after Penn State shocker
So you're saying there's a chance.
Not many college football pundits were giving the winless UCLA Bruins a chance against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions at a sparsely-filled Rose Bowl, mostly with Happy Valley faithful. But as the classic adage goes, that's why they play the games.
In a shocking upset, UCLA won 42-37, and recently-promoted offensive coordinator and former Bruins quarterback Jerry Neuheisel stole the spotlight as he got doused with Gatorade and gave his wife Nicole Knox a hug for the ages.
33-year-old Neuheisel, who still looks 18 with his signature surfer blonde hair, is UCLA royalty as the son of former Bruins head coach and quarterback Rick Neuheisel. It was obvious how much it meant to both he and his wife after an ugly season that had gotten head coach DeShaun Foster fired, with interim coach Tim Skipper taking the reins.
Afterwards dad Rick, 64, now a CBS Sports college football analyst, couldn't contain his emotions on-air in a sweet moment after the colossal upset.
Afterwards Jerry summed it up best, "How can you not love college football when you have days like this?... Special."
For Penn State fans, it's another season of high expectations with crushing defeats. Unlike Neuheisel, they probably aren't calling it special.
