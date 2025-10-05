Rick Neuheisel Emotional Over Son's Performance As UCLA OC in Upset Over Penn State
UCLA's abhorrent start to the 2025 season earned former head coach DeShaun Foster his walking papers.
Interim head coach Tim Skipper, hoping to put together a competitive product on Saturday at the Rose Bowl against No. 7 Penn State, turned to 33-year-old Jerry Neuheisel - the son of former UCLA coach Rick Neuheisel - to call plays.
Neuheisel outsmarted one of the best defensive coordinators in the sport in Penn State's Jim Knowles, as UCLA racked up 435 yards of offense and 42 points in the 42-37 upset of the Nittany Lions. UCLA completely turned the tide offensively at Neuheisel's command after entering play Saturday ranked 134th nationally in scoring offense.
Rick Neuheisel emotionally praised his son on CBS Sports' studio programming after the game.
"To Penn State fans, I apologize. My Dad goggles were on big time today," Neuheisel said, as he side-stepped objectivity. "All of us parents understand that. Doesn't matter if it's football, if they're singing in the choir, what have you. We are so proud of our kids. And when they get a chance to do what they want to do, and then they get a stage, and you get to watch them have that kind of success? Makes it all worth it."
Jerry Neuheisel will have another chance to make his dad proud next Saturday on the road at Michigan State.