Vanessa Bryant flashes ginormous Kobe ring in sweetest selfie with bestie Ciara
Sunday no doubt is a tough day for Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters on Father’s Day without Kobe Bryant and Gigi around. She has good friends to support her as seen in an epic selfie with her bestie Ciara by her side where she flashed a giant reminder of Kobe.
Vanessa has been sharing a lot of family moments lately like going to 22-year-old daughter Natalia’s University of Southern California graduation where she planted a sweet kiss on her and there was an unreal gesture from Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. She also just took a trip with Natalia, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, to New York where she stepped out in an eye-catching red fit as the girls sat courtside for a New York Liberty game, and then hit Central Park where she wore the perfect summer yellow dress.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, sisters, tiny dog in NYC
The 43-year-old also paid tribute to Kobe on the 16-year anniversary of his fourth NBA title and first Finals MVP award with a tearjerking photo of him with Gigi. Then, she wore some sick purple Kobe 6s to match a Disney character and proudly posted them.
Speaking of Disney, Vanessa posed with recording artist Ciara at Disneyland in their Minnie Mouse ears in an epic selfie of the two best friends.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia tiny beside 6-foot-3 Angel Reese after Sky game
Notice something? Yea, that ring is shocking every time you see it.
It’s often referred to as her “apology ring” after the Kobe Bryant scandal in 2003 where his infidelities came to light. He bought her an 8-carat, emerald-cut purple diamond. The ring is reportedly valued at $4 million.
Friends, family, and a big Kobe reminder are no doubt what Vanessa needs on Father’s Day weekend.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities