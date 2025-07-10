Vanessa Bryant discovers touching Kobe and Gigi tribute on a night out
Vanessa Bryant has been sharing a lot of Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gigi tributes lately. Now, she discovered one in Los Angeles she didn’t know about.
The wife of Kobe lost her husband and daughter on that tragic day on January 26 of 2020 when the helicopter carrying the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter crashed in Calabasas, California.
Since then, Kobe and Gigi tributes and murals have sprung up all over LA.
Vanessa — through her charity Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation — even opened up a basketball court in East Los Angeles where her 22-year-old daughter Natalia rocked a Gigi Mamba Academy jersey for its opening.
Vanessa’s also been sharing Kobe and Gigi’s love and legacy all over social media like a heart-melting photo of dad with Gigi and Natalia after winning his fifth and final NBA championship, and a Father’s Day photo of her and her daughters while she was pregnant with now 6-year-old Capri.
While on the way to the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday night, Vanessa stumbled upon one of those aforementioned murals she hadn’t heard about. She shared the video on her Instagram in what no doubt was a touching moment for her. She wrote, “On our way to Hollywood Bowl… and it’s always so sweet to come across a mural of the GOAT and Gigi ✨L.A. Loves their 24&2✨💛💜🖤”
That’s awesome. Now let’s hope no one vandalizes this one like the one in downtown Los Angeles that now has to be moved.
Thanks Vanessa for sharing that moment like the others lately.
