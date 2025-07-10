The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant discovers touching Kobe and Gigi tribute on a night out

The wife of Kobe and mother of Gigi has a moment she didn’t expect while out in Los Angeles.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.
Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Vanessa Bryant has been sharing a lot of Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gigi tributes lately. Now, she discovered one in Los Angeles she didn’t know about.

The wife of Kobe lost her husband and daughter on that tragic day on January 26 of 2020 when the helicopter carrying the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter crashed in Calabasas, California.

The Bryant family
Vanessa, Capri, Bianka, and Natalia recently at a WNBA game in New York. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s daughters rock patriotic fits at Disneyland with mom for July 4th

Since then, Kobe and Gigi tributes and murals have sprung up all over LA.

Vanessa — through her charity Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation — even opened up a basketball court in East Los Angeles where her 22-year-old daughter Natalia rocked a Gigi Mamba Academy jersey for its opening.

Vanessa’s also been sharing Kobe and Gigi’s love and legacy all over social media like a heart-melting photo of dad with Gigi and Natalia after winning his fifth and final NBA championship, and a Father’s Day photo of her and her daughters while she was pregnant with now 6-year-old Capri.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant flashes biggest smile in Dodgers fit matching daughters at big game

While on the way to the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday night, Vanessa stumbled upon one of those aforementioned murals she hadn’t heard about. She shared the video on her Instagram in what no doubt was a touching moment for her. She wrote, “On our way to Hollywood Bowl… and it’s always so sweet to come across a mural of the GOAT and Gigi ✨L.A. Loves their 24&2✨💛💜🖤”

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

That’s awesome. Now let’s hope no one vandalizes this one like the one in downtown Los Angeles that now has to be moved.

Thanks Vanessa for sharing that moment like the others lately.

Kobe and Gigi
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

