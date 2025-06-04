Lakers News: Kobe and Gianna Bryant Mural Will be Moved Following Second Vandalism
A mural depicting Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be moved after being vandalized twice in one month.
People.com's Anna Lazarus Caplan reported that the artist of the mural, Louie Palsino, is working to move his tribute honoring the late Hall of Famer and his daughter.
“Everything happens for a reason and we now want to reach out and get this piece done in collaboration with another business or foundation, all donated by us and no charge to the new location,” Palsino said in a statement. “The project will be better than the last with a proper wall, whether indoor or outdoor, for our community and people to appreciate.”
Palsino also spoke on what the disrespect means to the city of L.A., as well as the legacy of Bryant.
"We didn't want that disrespect to L.A. right here, and for people to see that, especially Vanessa," he said. "Kobe has brought nothing but light and insight and inspiration to the youth."
After the mural was vandalized for the first time, current Lakers superstar Luka Doncic donated the entire $5,000 goal on GoFundMe towards the efforts to restore the artwork.
Doncic spoke on the impact of both Bryant and his daughter.
"Kobe is L.A. He and Gigi mean so much to this city, to the Lakers organization and to me personally," Dončić said upon the initial donation. "I'm happy to do anything to help make sure he and his daughter are honored."
January 25, 2020 will forever be remembered with the devastation and heartbreak felt after the world learned that Bryant, his daughter, and eight others died in a helicopter crash that morning.
The legacy of the Lakers legend and his daughter are seen around Los Angeles through murals, a statue of Bryant and his daughter outside crypto.com Arena along with a statue of Bryant after scoring 81 points in a game, and rarely going anywhere in the city without seeing a purple and yellow No. 8 or 24 jersey.
