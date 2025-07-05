Vanessa Bryant’s daughters rock patriotic fits at Disneyland with mom for July 4th
Vanessa Bryant and her and Kobe Bryant’s daughters had a special Fourth of July together at Disneyland and she shared amazing new photos of their time.
The family has been together a lot lately starting with a trip to New York City where they took in a WNBA game and even posed with a much taller Angel Reese, and then went to Central Park where Vanessa wore the perfect summer dress, and then went atop the Empire State Building.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of sister Sophie, Kobe in birthday shoutout
From there, it was off to Mexico where they took family photos and Vanessa, 43, and Natalia, 22, looked liked twins, and then attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Vanessa had the biggest smile with her daughters, and Natalia had an intense stare — like her dad Kobe would during games — watching pitcher Clayton Kershaw go for history, and then Natalia had a good laugh as her 8-year-old sister Bianka was dancing during the game.
For the July 4th holiday, the family went to Disneyland where mom rocked her Minnie Mouse ears and all three daughters wore patriotic fits.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant rocks beautiful Kobe sneaker color matching Disney character
Those smiles are all too cute.
The family, who resides in Orange County where Disneyland is located goes often. It looks like they had an amazing time, too, at “The Happiest Place on Earth” for 4th of July.
