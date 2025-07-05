The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant’s daughters rock patriotic fits at Disneyland with mom for July 4th

The Bryant family takes adorable photos while enjoying Disney fun for the holiday.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium.
Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant and her and Kobe Bryant’s daughters had a special Fourth of July together at Disneyland and she shared amazing new photos of their time.

The family has been together a lot lately starting with a trip to New York City where they took in a WNBA game and even posed with a much taller Angel Reese, and then went to Central Park where Vanessa wore the perfect summer dress, and then went atop the Empire State Building.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of sister Sophie, Kobe in birthday shoutout

From there, it was off to Mexico where they took family photos and Vanessa, 43, and Natalia, 22, looked liked twins, and then attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Vanessa had the biggest smile with her daughters, and Natalia had an intense stare — like her dad Kobe would during games — watching pitcher Clayton Kershaw go for history, and then Natalia had a good laugh as her 8-year-old sister Bianka was dancing during the game.

For the July 4th holiday, the family went to Disneyland where mom rocked her Minnie Mouse ears and all three daughters wore patriotic fits.

The Bryant family
The Bryant family / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Bianka and Vanessa
Bianka and Vanessa / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant rocks beautiful Kobe sneaker color matching Disney character

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Bianka Bryant
Bianka Bryant / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Those smiles are all too cute.

The family, who resides in Orange County where Disneyland is located goes often. It looks like they had an amazing time, too, at “The Happiest Place on Earth” for 4th of July.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation

What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan

Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie

Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo

Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships