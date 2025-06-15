Natalia Bryant drops one emoji on amazing dad Kobe photo in his Dodgers fit with her
No doubt Father’s Day is a tough one this Sunday for the Bryant family without Kobe and Gianna around. His daughter Natalia Bryant posted an amazing photo of her with her dad as a tribute that’s a must-see.
Natalia is now 22 years old and just graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film. She shared an amazing moment with her mom while wearing the most beautiful white dress. She also had an awesome tribute to dad on her stole.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate
While she wants to pursue a career in film, Natalia’s also a professional model and dropped a preppy glam look recently, and wowed with her dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and even posed with good family friend Ciara at a swanky Beverly Hills party.
Natalia just took a trip with mom and sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, to New York where she went to a New York Liberty game and went viral for her photos with French Open champion Coco Gauff as well as Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese who made Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia look tiny.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant celebrates USC graduation with sisters Bianka, Capri in adorable video
On Sunday, she posted this picture of her as a young child in dad’s arms at a Los Angeles Dodgers game with an emoji that sums it all up: ❤️.”
That’s so adorable. Vanessa also shared her own Instagram post with this amazing family photo while pregnant with Capri.
That’s what it’s all about. Happy Father’s Day to Kobe Bryant, RIP.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities