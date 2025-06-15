The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Natalia Bryant drops one emoji on amazing dad Kobe photo in his Dodgers fit with her

The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant didn’t need words in this amazing Father’s Day tribute post.

Natalia Bryant, daughter of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant reacts before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant reacts before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

No doubt Father’s Day is a tough one this Sunday for the Bryant family without Kobe and Gianna around. His daughter Natalia Bryant posted an amazing photo of her with her dad as a tribute that’s a must-see.

Natalia is now 22 years old and just graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film. She shared an amazing moment with her mom while wearing the most beautiful white dress. She also had an awesome tribute to dad on her stole.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia
Vanessa and Natalia at her USC graduation. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

While she wants to pursue a career in film, Natalia’s also a professional model and dropped a preppy glam look recently, and wowed with her dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and even posed with good family friend Ciara at a swanky Beverly Hills party.

Natalia just took a trip with mom and sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, to New York where she went to a New York Liberty game and went viral for her photos with French Open champion Coco Gauff as well as Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese who made Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia look tiny.

The Bryant family
The Bryant family / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

On Sunday, she posted this picture of her as a young child in dad’s arms at a Los Angeles Dodgers game with an emoji that sums it all up: ❤️.”

Kobe and Natalia
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

That’s so adorable. Vanessa also shared her own Instagram post with this amazing family photo while pregnant with Capri.

The Bryant family
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

That’s what it’s all about. Happy Father’s Day to Kobe Bryant, RIP.

Natalia and Kob
Natalia and Kobe in 2013. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

