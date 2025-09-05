The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant posts epic Beyoncé smooch-lips photo together for her 44th birthday

The widow of Kobe Bryant and the recording artist are close friends going back to her Destiny’s Child days.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.
Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Beyoncé turned 44 on Thursday. Her good friend Vanessa Bryant made sure to wish her a happy birthday with an amazing selfie of the two.

Vanessa is the 43-year-old widow of the late Kobe Bryant and has a lot of famous friends like recording artist Ciara she hangs with like her Disneyland trip where the went on a rollercoaster together.

Vanessa Bryant and Ciara
Vanessa Bryant and Ciara / Ciara/TikTok

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts mysterious ‘rumors’ quote smiling in roller coaster candid pic

We’ve previously seen Vanessa going to multiple of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour shows in Los Angeles where she had matching cowgirl fits with daughter Natalia, 22, rocked a next-level cowboy look at another, and then hung with Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles.

Vanessa Bryant and Tina Knowles
Vanessa Bryant and Tina Knowles / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

She had a great time with Natalia as well a second time.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant stuns in custom Mamba Disney all-black fit

Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

For Beyoncé’s birthday, Vanessa shared a kissy face post with the two together where she told her, “Love you big.”

Vanessa and Beyonce
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Beyoncé’ and Vanessa are close friends and established a relationship through Kobe who was connected with the group Destiny’s Child. Kobe was featured in the “Say My Name” remix, and made an appearance in “Bug-A-Boo”. In fact, an unreleased album by Kobe also featured a track called “Baby, Baby, Baby” with the group.

Vanessa also just honored Kobe on his would-be 47th birthday with a tear-jerking message.

She done a tremendous job with the couple’s three daughters, Natalia, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6.

It’s amazing to see her share more of her life with stars like Beyoncé.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships