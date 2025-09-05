Vanessa Bryant posts epic Beyoncé smooch-lips photo together for her 44th birthday
Beyoncé turned 44 on Thursday. Her good friend Vanessa Bryant made sure to wish her a happy birthday with an amazing selfie of the two.
Vanessa is the 43-year-old widow of the late Kobe Bryant and has a lot of famous friends like recording artist Ciara she hangs with like her Disneyland trip where the went on a rollercoaster together.
We’ve previously seen Vanessa going to multiple of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour shows in Los Angeles where she had matching cowgirl fits with daughter Natalia, 22, rocked a next-level cowboy look at another, and then hung with Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles.
She had a great time with Natalia as well a second time.
For Beyoncé’s birthday, Vanessa shared a kissy face post with the two together where she told her, “Love you big.”
Beyoncé’ and Vanessa are close friends and established a relationship through Kobe who was connected with the group Destiny’s Child. Kobe was featured in the “Say My Name” remix, and made an appearance in “Bug-A-Boo”. In fact, an unreleased album by Kobe also featured a track called “Baby, Baby, Baby” with the group.
Vanessa also just honored Kobe on his would-be 47th birthday with a tear-jerking message.
She done a tremendous job with the couple’s three daughters, Natalia, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6.
It’s amazing to see her share more of her life with stars like Beyoncé.
