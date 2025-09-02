Vanessa Bryant stuns in custom Mamba Disney all-black fit
Vanesa Bryant has been flexing a lot of Kobe Bryant tribute fits recently, and now showed off her love for Disney, too, with a custom Mamba Mickey Mouse look.
The 43-year-old widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend just celebrated Kobe’s would-be 47th birthday with a tear-jerking message for him, and then rocked some fire diamond Kobe 3 Protro shoes and a throwback Kobe fit for the Mamba League Invitational basketball tournament on Kobe Bryant Day in LA, 8.24, for his jersey numbers.
She also wore a sick throwback three-peat hat with a Kobe-like stare, and gushed over daughter Natalia, 22, and her fit for a commercial for the new Kobe shoes.
Vanessa also loves taking Kobe’s kids including Natalia to Disneyland where we’ve seen daughters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, full of smiles, as well as Vanessa riding a rollercoaster with good friend Ciara. Vanessa even rocked some amazing Kobe colorways to match a Disney character.
For her latest Mamba tribute, she combined her love for Kobe and Disneyland into a custom Mickey Mouse ears fit with the Mamba logo and a matching black tank top.
She’d show off the full fit while with her youngest girls while at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”
She certainly would stand out in that fit at Disneyland, or anywhere.
Well done, Vanessa Bryant.
