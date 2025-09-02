The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant stuns in custom Mamba Disney all-black fit

The widow of Kobe Bryant combines her love for her late husband and his brand along with her obsession with Disney.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Vanesa Bryant has been flexing a lot of Kobe Bryant tribute fits recently, and now showed off her love for Disney, too, with a custom Mamba Mickey Mouse look.

The 43-year-old widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend just celebrated Kobe’s would-be 47th birthday with a tear-jerking message for him, and then rocked some fire diamond Kobe 3 Protro shoes and a throwback Kobe fit for the Mamba League Invitational basketball tournament on Kobe Bryant Day in LA, 8.24, for his jersey numbers.

She also wore a sick throwback three-peat hat with a Kobe-like stare, and gushed over daughter Natalia, 22, and her fit for a commercial for the new Kobe shoes.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa in a Mamba Kobe custom Dodgers jersey with his Dodgers Kobe Nikes. / Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa also loves taking Kobe’s kids including Natalia to Disneyland where we’ve seen daughters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, full of smiles, as well as Vanessa riding a rollercoaster with good friend Ciara. Vanessa even rocked some amazing Kobe colorways to match a Disney character.

Vanessa and Capri
Vanessa and Carpi on a Disneyland ride / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

For her latest Mamba tribute, she combined her love for Kobe and Disneyland into a custom Mickey Mouse ears fit with the Mamba logo and a matching black tank top.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

She’d show off the full fit while with her youngest girls while at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Vanessa Bryant with daughter Bianka and Capri
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

She certainly would stand out in that fit at Disneyland, or anywhere.

Well done, Vanessa Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant and Ciara
Vanessa Bryant and Ciara enjoying Disneyland / Ciara/TikTok

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

