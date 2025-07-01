WNBA star Kelsey Plum was briefly married to unretired Dolphins TE Darren Waller
Kelsey Plum has been the lone bright spot in another disappointing Los Angeles Sparks season so far, hoping to make her fourth All-Star team in a row.
With news breaking today that former Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller has come out of retirement in a trade from NYC to the Miami Dolphins, a fun fact has resurfaced for casual sports fans. Plum and Waller were once married for 13 months.
Waller, who overcame addiction to have a renaissance NFL career with the Raiders as a dominant tight end, used his time away from football to reflect on the relationship that ended so abruptly. saying last year around this time.
“I was never perfect, and some of the reasons that motivated me to leave, they caused harm, they hurt, I respect whatever way she wants to express herself,” Waller said about Plum.
Plum, the two-time WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces, and three-time All-Star, had posted shortly before the divorce in April 2024, "I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go. God has given me an incredible life, and I’m truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day I’ll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I continue to choose joy."
It didn't help that Waller, still only 32, was traded from the Raiders to the Giants the same month he got married in March 2023.
Needless to say Plum, 30. who's averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 3 rebounds, has moved on after the emotional roller coaster.
Now, he too, is trying to match that production with the Dolphins.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
