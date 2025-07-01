The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Kelsey Plum was briefly married to unretired Dolphins TE Darren Waller

Not many casual fans realized the two were married for 13 months as the former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler gives it one last shot for the Miami Dolphins.

Matthew Graham

Oct 18, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates with her husband, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, after winning the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates with her husband, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, after winning the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Kelsey Plum has been the lone bright spot in another disappointing Los Angeles Sparks season so far, hoping to make her fourth All-Star team in a row.

With news breaking today that former Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller has come out of retirement in a trade from NYC to the Miami Dolphins, a fun fact has resurfaced for casual sports fans. Plum and Waller were once married for 13 months.

Kelsey Plum, Darren Waller
Oct 18, 2023: Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum celebrates with her then husband, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, after winning the 2023 WNBA Finals. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Waller, who overcame addiction to have a renaissance NFL career with the Raiders as a dominant tight end, used his time away from football to reflect on the relationship that ended so abruptly. saying last year around this time.

“I was never perfect, and some of the reasons that motivated me to leave, they caused harm, they hurt, I respect whatever way she wants to express herself,” Waller said about Plum.

Kelsey Plum
Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Plum, the two-time WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces, and three-time All-Star, had posted shortly before the divorce in April 2024, "I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go. God has given me an incredible life, and I’m truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day I’ll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I continue to choose joy."

It didn't help that Waller, still only 32, was traded from the Raiders to the Giants the same month he got married in March 2023.

Needless to say Plum, 30. who's averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 3 rebounds, has moved on after the emotional roller coaster.

Now, he too, is trying to match that production with the Dolphins.

Darren Waller
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

