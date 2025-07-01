Dolphins QB Zach Wilson’s new wife awkwardly ‘obsessed’ with mother-in-law at wedding
Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno are now married after a beautiful wedding in New York City. After the weekend wedding, Dellanno has been sharing photos of their big day, including one where she is obsessed with her new mother-in-law.
The 25-year-old Wilson and the 23-year-old Dellanno met in 2022 while he was with the New York Jets. They were with the Denver Broncos last season where she was seen crushing the other WAGs in her knee-high boots fit at a game, and then on a WAG vacation in her bikini.
RELATED: Dolphins ‘0’ QB Zach Wilson’s now wife Nicolette wears white ‘Mrs.’ bikini
Wilson is now with the Miami Dolphins and a sun-soaked Dellanno shared a picture in her full Miami gear.
RELATED: Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette’s bachelorette party featured beach bikini camel ride
Dellanno shared some amazing photos from the wedding crushing Wilson with the perfect dress from the iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.
She also shared this post from Wilson’s mom Lisa having a good time at the wedding reception at the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center dancing with Zach and revealing how Nicolette and him met. She wrote, “Obsessed with my new MIL” on it.
Zach is one of six kids from Lisa and Mike, who played football for the Utah Utes.
His mom has almost 200k followers on Instagram, so the new Mrs. Wilson isn’t the only one “obsessed” with her.
We can’t wait to see Nicolette in more of the family photos.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate