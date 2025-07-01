The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dolphins QB Zach Wilson’s new wife awkwardly ‘obsessed’ with mother-in-law at wedding

Nicolette Dellanno shares a post of Lisa Wilson enjoying herself on her son’s big day.

Former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2).
Former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2). / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno are now married after a beautiful wedding in New York City. After the weekend wedding, Dellanno has been sharing photos of their big day, including one where she is obsessed with her new mother-in-law.

The 25-year-old Wilson and the 23-year-old Dellanno met in 2022 while he was with the New York Jets. They were with the Denver Broncos last season where she was seen crushing the other WAGs in her knee-high boots fit at a game, and then on a WAG vacation in her bikini.

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

Wilson is now with the Miami Dolphins and a sun-soaked Dellanno shared a picture in her full Miami gear.

Zach Wilso
Wilson is rocking number 0 with the Dolphins. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dellanno shared some amazing photos from the wedding crushing Wilson with the perfect dress from the iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

She also shared this post from Wilson’s mom Lisa having a good time at the wedding reception at the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center dancing with Zach and revealing how Nicolette and him met. She wrote, “Obsessed with my new MIL” on it.

Zach Wilson and mom Lisa
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

Zach is one of six kids from Lisa and Mike, who played football for the Utah Utes.

His mom has almost 200k followers on Instagram, so the new Mrs. Wilson isn’t the only one “obsessed” with her.

We can’t wait to see Nicolette in more of the family photos.

Zach Wilson’s mom Lisa with his sisters and wife.
Zach Wilson’s mom Lisa with his sisters and wife. / Lisa Wilson/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

