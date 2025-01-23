Connor McCaffery posts emotional Caitlin Clark birthday note with adorable photos
WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has been enjoying her offseason after her Rookie of the Year campaign with the Indiana Fever, and that has led to some quality time with her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, who is an assistant coach for the Butler men's basketball team.
Clark and McCaffery have recently been spotted at an NBA G-League game where they awkwardly sat on their phones and at a professional volleyball game for the Indy Ignite. After watching the game, Clark surprised the team with a special team photo.
On Wednesday, January 22, Clark took a break from her sporting events tour to celebrate her 23rd birthday.
For the special occassion, McCaffrey came through with a sweet birthday message for his girlfriend paired with some adorable photos.
"Happy 23rd CC," McCaffery wrote on Instagram. "Finally we’re celebrating together this year!
"You have an incredible ability to inspire and lift up those around you, and I am lucky to learn from you every day. Thank you for always being you. I love you."
Clark and McCaffery have a couple of more months to enjoy their quality time together before it's back on the WNBA grind for the star guard and Fever.
During her rookie campaign, Clark averaged 19. 2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.
