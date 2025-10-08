Yankees Announce Lineup for Game 4 vs. Blue Jays With One Key Change
For the first time since Game 1 of the Wild Card series, Paul Goldschmidt has drawn into the Yankees' starting lineup.
After extending the series with a comeback win in Game 3, New York has announced its lineup for Game 4 at Yankee Stadium, and they'll bring the experienced Goldschmidt back into the mix for just the second time this postseason.
With Goldschmidt starting at first base, Ben Rice is headed back to the bench for the Yankees, but he'll likely be called upon in a pinch-hit situation. But with Rice out of the starting lineup, what does the Yankees' batting order for Game 4 look like?
Yankees Lineup for ALDS Game 4 vs. Blue Jays
1. Trent Grisham - CF
2. Aaron Judge - RF
3. Cody Bellinger - LF
4. Giancarlo Stanton - DH
5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. - 2B
6. Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
7. Austin Wells - C
8. Anthony Volpe - SS
9. Ryan McMahon - 3B
Righty Cam Schlittler will be back on the mound for the Yankees after his historic outing against the Red Sox during the Wild Card series.
As for the Blue Jays, here's how their lineup will look for Game 4.
Blue Jays Lineup for ALDS Game 4 vs. Blue Jays
1. George Springer - DH
2. Nathan Lukes - LF
3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 1B
4. Addison Barger - 3B
5. Alejandro Kirk - C
6. Daulton Varsho - CF
7. Anthony Santander - RF
8. Ernie Clement - 2B
9. Andres Giménez - SS
Toronto will utilize a bullpen game in Game 4, and the opener for the contest is right-hander Louis Varland, who has pitched in each of the first three games of the series.
It's do or die for the Yankees, and with the Blue Jays expected to roll with a bullpen game, Aaron Boone opted to bring Goldschmidt back into the lineup. In three games in the ALDS, Rice went 2-for-11 with five strikeouts and two RBIs.