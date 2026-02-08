Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald’s Former NFL Cheerleader Wife in Spotlight for Super Bowl

Mike Macdonald hopes to win a Super Bowl in just his second season as a head NFL coach. All that’s standing in the way of the Seattle Seahawks coach and that history is the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The 38-year-old coach took over in 2024 and led the team to a 10-7 record in his first season, and turned them into a 14-win group, NFC champions, and the No. 1 seed this season. They rode that all the way to the Super Bowl culminated in the thrilling 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

RELATED: Sam Darnold’s Fiancée Katie Posts Selfie in 'San Francisco' Seahawks Super Bowl Hat

Either Mike MacDonald (right) or Mike Vrabel (left) will be Super Bowl champion on Sunday. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Macdonald comes from a defensive background where He was the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023.

If the Seahawks get it done tomorrow for their coach, it will be the second Super Bowl trophy in in team history (2014).

His No. 1 fan Stephanie Macdonald will be cheering him on from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.

RELATED: Drake Maye's Wife Ann and Sam Darnold's Fiancée Katie 'Beef' In Matching Fits

Who is Stephanie Macdonald?

She was a college cheerleader

Stephanie was a proud Virginia Tech Hokies cheerleader where she received a bacherlor’s degree in communication and a minor in sociology in 2010.

She was an NFL cheerleader for several teams

She went from cheering in college, to cheering in the pros. She was on the sidelines for the Tennessee Titans, Ravens, and Washington Commanders. She was a Pro Bowl cheerleader in Baltimore in 2014.

“Each team had such a special place in my heart," she told the Seahawks website.

The #Commanders put in a request to interview #Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, per@RapSheet - Mike's wife Stephanie was a former Commanders cheerleader pic.twitter.com/TVfdLd0qyt — Kevin Richardson Sports (@KRichardsonMMA) January 8, 2024

She met MacDonald while in Baltimore

Macdonald was an assistant coach with the Ravens from 2014-2020 when Stephanie was cheering on the team on Sundays. They met in 2015.

They got married in 2021

They got engaged in 2019 and held their wedding shortly after his tenure with the Michigan Wolverines where he was defensive coordinator in 2021.

They have one son

Their son, Jack David Macdonald, was born in December 2024. The Seahawks coach has admitted his limited availability with his son due to the great demands of coaching in the NFL.

He hopes to spend time with him as a Super Bowl champion tomorrow.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex