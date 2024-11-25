Behind the scenes of Big Papi and Big Hurts' wild west Topps Chrome reunion (EXCLUSIVE)
Last week, Topps announced the return of its buyback program with a cinematic new campaign.
RELATED: Kiké Hernandez shares how supermodel wife Mariana Vicente influences his fashion
In a new video spot for television, legendary MLB hitter David “Big Papi” Ortiz strikes “chrome” as he’s on a quest for treasure in the wild wild west. These treasures come in the form of chrome Topps cards featuring Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
Papi later takes his findings to Big Hurts Trading Post, a western hobby shop owned by fellow legendary MLB hitter and first baseman Frank “Big Hurt” Thomas, who is equally excited over Papi’s findings, and rewards him with some store credit in the form of shillings.
Back in July, Sports Illustrated was granted the opportunity to visit the set of the commercial at a studio in Fair Park in Dallas, Texas, where Papi and Hurt’s epic reunion took place.
Often recognized as peers of their time in the MLB, Papi and Hurt have great rapport, known for their brotherly dynamic — especially as they often trolled each other during their stint on Fox Sports as MLB analysts.
“Frank's like a brother to me,” Papi says, “and we’ve got so much together. It's always great seeing him. Working together is a piece of cake.”
As part of the Topps MVP buyback program, fans and card collectors can take cards from the Topps Chrome collection featuring MLB MVPs to participating hobby shops in exchange for store credit to purchase more cards.
“The MVP buyback program has been around for a few years,” says Andrew Goodman, VP of Creative of Fanatics Collectibles. “It's a wonderful program that incentivizes collectors to get into hobby shops by getting the MVP out of a box of Topps Chrome. It really motivates folks to show up in the hobby shop, which is an important part of our local community and our collector community.”
In recent years, Hurt has noticed that excitement over trading cards has grown, likening the surge in popularity over them to that of the ‘90s.
“Even my kids, they love having the cards and trading around with their friends,” Hurt says.
Papi is in agreement with Hurt, adding that nostalgia Topps cards bring never gets old.
“As a player, people sometimes had no idea how excited we get when we see those baseball cards,” Papi says.
When making the commercial, Goodman says choosing these MLB GOATs was a no-brainer, given their on-screen chemistry and their vibrant energy. “Frank was kind of an easy pick,” Goodman says, “We wanted someone with a big personality saying, ‘woo-wee’ when we turn on the camera. So Ortiz felt like a big, warm smile that you want to see when we start the spot.”
As for Papi and Hurt, reuniting for this campaign was a very easy yes.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows bf Paul Skenes more excited with her than MLB ROTY
“We like to clown together. We've worked together on TV for years, and we have good energy together, “ says Hurt. “And we always make things successful.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Shredded: ESPN’s Molly Qerim flexes black minishorts while slaying workout
Not easy NIL-ing: Livvy Dunne shows workout toll in makeup-free selfie in locker room
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits