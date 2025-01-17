Vanessa Bryant’s touching gesture for Los Angeles wildfire victims
Vanessa Bryant embodies everything that is the “Mamba Mentality” spirit of late husband Kobe Bryant’s mantra. She took that mindset and put it into action helping victims of the Los Angeles wildfires in their time of need.
Vanessa, 42, is from Los Angeles and has shared how devastated she is with the tragedy that has befallen LA in a heartfelt note talking about how her and Kobe’s first home was also destroyed in the Palisades fire.
While she played Santa over the holidays by giving out Kobe’s signature shoes to friends like Russell Wilson and Pau Gasol, she took her gernorsity even further with her Mambacita Foundation to give victims of the fires their own pairs. Vanessa put on a smile — and a white Dodgers hat — to do what she could during this dark time by passing out the kicks and other items to kids in need while at Dodger Stadium.
Here’s some video:
That’s truly touching to see.
Besides being Los Angeles Lakers royalty for life from Kobe’s playing days, Vannesa also bleeds Los Angeles Dodgers blue and after attending a playoff game with daughter Natalia Bryant, she posted an epic Kobe Dodgers moment after the team won the 2024 World Series.
No doubt, Kobe would be doing everything he could as well to help his beloved LA in the wake of the tragic events. This is the true “Mamba Mentality” in action.
