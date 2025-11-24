Five Storylines to Follow in Flyers vs. Lightning Game
Fresh off a two-game homestand sweep over St. Louis and New Jersey, the Philadelphia Flyers are on the road for four games.
The first stop will be a big test for a young Philadelphia team as it takes on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Here are five storylines to get you ready for puck drop.
1. Battle of the PKs
The Flyers and Lightning boast two of the league's top five penalty-killing units.
Despite having a top-five penalty kill, the Flyers have allowed a power-play goal in their last three games. They will go against a Tampa power play that's converted 12 goals on 68 attempts. Currently, Philadelphia's penalty kill sits in fifth place at 85%, allowing nine goals on 60 attempts.
On the other side of the ice, the Flyers' power play will go against the No. 2 PK in the NHL. The Lightning have also allowed only nine goals, but have faced 71 opportunities, putting them at an 87.3%.
2. Drawing First Blood
Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet has spoken all season long about wanting his team to strike first and get on the board early.
That's exactly what they did in Saturday's victory over the Devils. Although it allowed the first goal of the game, Philadelphia responded with four goals in 3:39, with three coming in just 26 seconds, marking the fastest three goals in Flyers history.
If the orange and black want to escape Tampa with two points, it'll have to find a way to solve a scorching Lightning offense that's averaged 3.14 goals per game.
3. The Century Mark
Flyers forward Owen Tippett is on the cusp of a rare career trifecta.
With just one goal and one assist, he will hit the 100-goal, 100-assist, and 200-point marks simultaneously.
On the year, Tippett has recorded 13 points in 20 games off of six goals and seven assists. In an 82-game pace, he's projected to tie his career-high points in a season with 53 that was set in 2023-24.
After recording an assist in Saturday's win over New Jersey, Tippett extended his impressive point streak to four games, tallying seven points over that span. His run included a massive four-point effort (1G, 3A) in the 6-5 shootout win at St. Louis on Nov. 14.
4. The Comeback Kings
The Flyers have quickly established an identity defined by grit and relentless resilience, showcasing that they are never truly out of a game, regardless of the early score. Their recent victory over the Devils saw them surrender the opening goal before mounting a stunning rally by scoring five consecutive goals en route to a dominant 6-3 win.
This powerful display earned the team its ninth comeback win of the season, giving Philadelphia the clear lead across the entire NHL in that crucial category. The team's ability to consistently respond to adversity and secure points when trailing reflects a fundamental and highly competitive swagger early in the 2025-26 campaign.
If Tampa finds itself up large, don't count out the Flyers just yet.
5. 600 for No. 6
Monday's tilt in Tampa marks a significant milestone for one Flyers defenseman.
Defenseman Travis Sanheim will lace up in his 600th career NHL game, all with Philadelphia. Drafted 17th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft, Sanheim has become one of the team's premier blueliners.
The Elkhorn, Manitoba, native sits with the sixth-most games played by a Flyers defenseman, only behind Chris Therien, Joe Watson, Eric Desjardins, Ed Van Impe and Jim Watson. In Flyers history, Sanheim is 24th in games played.
Puck drop between the Flyers and Lightning is set for 7 p.m.
