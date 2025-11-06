Five Storylines to Follow in Flyers vs. Predators Matchup
Fresh off a 5-4 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday — their first road victory of the season — the Philadelphia Flyers return to action Thursday night in Nashville. The matchup marks the second meeting in a week between the Flyers and Nashville Predators, after Philadelphia earned a 4-1 win on Oct. 30 behind a two-goal effort from Trevor Zegras. Here are five storylines to get you ready for puck drop.
1. Finding Consistency On the Road
For the Flyers, tonight’s visit to Bridgestone Arena is as much about consistency as it is about collecting points. Tuesday's shootout win in Montreal was their first road victory of the season, a sign that their offensive structure is starting to travel. Philadelphia has often played well at home (6-3-0) but struggled to replicate that energy away from Xfinity Mobile Arena. Rick Tocchet’s group now has a chance to build on that momentum and prove their style — built around forecheck pressure and net-front presence — can translate in hostile environments.
2. Konecny Extending His Point Streak
Travis Konecny has quietly been one of the Flyers’ most reliable play drivers this month. He enters the night on a five-game point streak (3-3–6) and continues to set the tone with his combination of pace and grit. While much of the recent attention has surrounded Zegras’ offensive surge, Konecny’s ability to produce timely goals and draw defenders opens space for Philadelphia’s other top-six forwards. Against a Predators team that’s surrendered 51 goals in 15 games, Konecny’s relentless style could once again make an early impact.
3. Nashville Searching for a Spark
For Andrew Brunette’s Predators, Thursday’s matchup represents a chance to stop the bleeding after back-to-back overtime losses. Nashville has points in three straight (1-0-2), but the lack of closing ability has become a theme — they’ve lost four games beyond regulation already. With captain Roman Josi still on injured reserve, the Preds have leaned heavily on veterans like Ryan O’Reilly and Filip Forsberg to shoulder both the scoring and leadership burden. The home crowd in Music City will expect a statement game from this group.
4. Depth Contributions Rising for Philly
One of Philadelphia’s biggest developments through 13 games has been the growing production from its secondary scorers. Bobby Brink, Noah Cates, and Christian Dvorak have all found ways to contribute at both ends of the ice, giving Tocchet the balanced attack he’s been looking for. Cates, in particular, has been on a two-game assist streak and remains one of the team’s most versatile forwards, capable of playing up and down the lineup. If the Flyers are to sustain success beyond their top line, the continued emergence of this supporting cast will be critical.
5. Special Teams Could Decide It
Tonight’s matchup features two teams trending in opposite directions on special teams. The Flyers’ power play (20.9%) has come alive recently, even with Tyson Foerster on injured reserve, while Nashville’s power play (15.2%) has struggled to generate consistent looks. Conversely, the Predators’ penalty kill has been strong at home but has struggled on the road, while Philadelphia’s shorthanded unit ranks among the league’s best overall (87.0%). Whichever side manages to control the special-teams battle — and stay disciplined doing it — could dictate who walks away with the points.
Puck drop between Philadelphia and Nashville is set for 8 p.m. EST.
