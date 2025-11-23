Five Takeaways as Flyers Double Up Devils
The Philadelphia Flyers used a four-goal first period to defeat the injury-riddled New Jersey Devils. Here are five takeaways from the Flyers' second-straight victory.
1. Wild First Period
The Flyers scored a franchise record three goals in just 26 seconds. After Devils forward Timo Meier recorded a power play goal nearly seven minutes in, Philadelphia responded with goals from Noah Cates, Matvei Michkov and two from Tyson Foerster. Foerster's two goals came just 17 seconds apart.
Not only did this mark the fastest three-goals scored in Flyers history, the barrage by Philadelphia put it in a tie with the 1989-90 Quebec Nordiques for the sixth-fastest three-goal tally in NHL history.
2. Trevor Time
With the Flyers setting a record, it was only fitting that an individual player would etch his name among some of the greatest players to don the orange sweater.
Trevor Zegras, who recorded his 21st point of the season with a breakaway goal in the third, gave him the third-most points in their first 20 games as a Philadelphia Flyer, only trailing Peter Forsberg's 36 points in 2005-06, and current GM Danny Briere's 24 points in 2007-08.
3. Darth Vladar
Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar chose to honor Bernie Parent in the best way possible; putting on a stellar performance in the crease where he once stood.
Despite allowing three goals, Vladar made 32 saves on 35 shots en route to his seventh win of the year.
Since signing a one-year contract with Philadelphia, Vladar has split goaltending duties with Sam Ersson. On the year, Vladar is 7-4-1 with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage, both of which are among the league's best.
4. Tippett Extends Point Streak
In a game that featured two multi-point games from Foerster and Cates, Flyers forward Owen Tippett extended the only active Philadelphia point streak.
Tippett's assist on Zegras' goal extended his point-streak to four games. In that streak, Tippett has six points off of a goal and five assists.
On the season, the former 2017 first-round selection by Florida has 12 points from six goals and six assists.
5. Home Cooking
Among the Flyers 11 wins on the year, eight have came at Xfinity Mobile Arena, which is tied for the most in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche.
Philadelphia is also riding a four-game home point-streak after the win over New Jersey.
The Flyers will now head away from home for a four-game road trip beginning in Tampa.
