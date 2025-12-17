Former Bruins Stanley Cup Champion Signs Overseas

Former Boston Bruins Stanley Cup champion Milan Lucic is returning to play hockey, but not in the NHL.

Lucic inked a deal with the Fife Flyers of the Elite Ice Hockey League based in the United Kingdom. The numbers for his contract are yet to be announced.

Shipping Up to Boston

Drafted in the second round, 50th overall, in the 2006 NHL Draft by the Bruins, Lucic joined a Boston squad ready to make an impact on the league. In his rookie season, the Vancouver native tallied 27 points in 77 games, recording eight goals and 19 assists.

June 15, 2011; Vancouver, BC, CANADA; Boston Bruins players celebrate after defeating the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 in game seven of the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Lucic went on to play eight seasons with the Bruins, helping them claim a Stanley Cup in 2011, the team's sixth and most recent championship.

He had a pit stop in Los Angeles, suiting up in 81 games for the Kings in 2015-16 before playing three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers.

Mar 30, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Milan Lucic (27) tries to screen Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Lucic played four more seasons in the NHL with the Calgary Flames from 2019-20 to 2022-23 before playing his final four games of his NHL career with the Bruins, registering two assists.

Legal Issues

Lucic's career was interrupted during the 2023-24 season following an off-ice legal matter.

He was arrested in November 2023 after an alleged domestic incident and was charged with assault and battery on his wife. After pleading not guilty, Lucic was placed on an indefinite leave of absence and entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

The case was dismissed in February 2024 after prosecutors said they could not proceed, bringing the legal matter to a close. Lucic tried making a return to the NHL in 2025 after he was offered a PTO with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, but was terminated by the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 25, 2025.

Oct 2, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Milan Lucic (12) skates against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

NHL to EIHL Pipeline

Several notable NHLers have gone on to appear in the EIHL, most notably Theo Fleury.

Fleury suited up in 34 games for the Belfast Giants in the 2005-06 season, recording 74 points off of 22 goals and 52 assists.

Former NHLer and current NHL on TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette played 10 games for the Cardiff Devils in the midst of his tenure with the Phoenix Coyotes. He tallied 19 points (six goals and 13 assists) with the Devils.

Fife Connection

Lucic will know at least one player on the Fife Flyers when he makes the move to the United Kingdom. He'll join Garet Hunt, who played alongside Lucic in the WHL on the Vancouver Giants. The pair helped the Giants claim the 2007 Memorial Cup with Lucic being named tournament MVP.

In his 17-year career, Lucic registered 586 points off of 233 goals and 353 assists in 1,177 games.

Sep 26, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic (17) looks for the puck during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

