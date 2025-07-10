Buzzer Beater On SI

Oklahoma City Thunder Make Major Jalen Williams Move

The Oklahoma City Thunder have made a major move regarding former Santa Clara star Jalen Williams.

Ben Cooper

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) holds the NBA Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy at the end of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals after defeating the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed former Santa Clara star Jalen Williams to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension that could reach $287 million.

Williams was a key piece for the Thunder in the 2024-25 season, as they went on to win the NBA championship.

In his third campaign, Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. The 24-year-old shot 48.4 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three.

Williams was named to the All-NBA Third Team and the All-Defensive Second Team. He also played at a high level in the NBA Finals, including a 40-point performance in a Game 5 win.

Williams was the clear second-best player on the Thunder's championship team, providing elite defense and serving as the second-leading scorer on the team behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

While at Santa Clara, Williams played at a high level. In his junior season at Santa Clara, he averaged 18 points per game along with 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals. He shot 51.3 percent from the floor and 39.6 percent from behind the arc.

The Thunder then drafted Williams with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 draft. He has gone on to become one of the best players in the NBA, and the former Santa Clara star is now locked up on a long-term max extension.

Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

