Miami-Ohio Men's Hoops Moves to 19-0 With Buzzer Beater, Night-Night Celebration

The most beautiful university there is (poet Robert Frost’s words) may have the best mid-major men’s basketball team in the land.

Miami-Ohio—a team without an NCAA tournament appearance since 2007—is 19-0, and the Redhawks reached that mark Saturday afternoon in uber-dramatic fashion. First, Miami-Ohio tied its game against Buffalo at the end of regulation with forward Eian Elmer’s buzzer-beating three-pointer.

Then, the Redhawks polished off a 105–102 overtime win with a go-ahead three-pointer from guard Peter Suder with one second left. Suder, an All-MAC performer a year ago, added insult to injury by hitting the Bulls with Warriors guard Steph Curry’s “night-night” celebration.

Miami (Ohio) stays undefeated with an OT dagger from Peter Suder, who finishes with 37 points in the win and hits the night-night to end it pic.twitter.com/TtVnb4N6nO — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) January 17, 2026

Miami-Ohio has played a light schedule, but ranks among the nation’s most productive offensive teams and is beginning to receive serious poll consideration. The Redhawks garnered 49 votes in last week’s AP Poll voting—fourth among teams to fall short of the Top 25.

The last time Miami-Ohio cracked the AP Poll? The year 1999, when future NBA forward Wally Szczerbiak led the Redhawks to the Sweet 16. The Redhawks went 10-0 back in 1918 for their only undefeated season.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated