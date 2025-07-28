Buzzer Beater On SI

San Diego State Aztecs Receive Exciting Prediction for Next Season

The San Diego State Aztecs have a lot of potential heading into next NCAA season.

Tommy Wild

Jan 7, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; A detailed view of the San Diego State Aztecs logo at mid court before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Every year, a handful of teams shock their conference and take March Madness by storm, becoming the Cinderella team of the season.

One of those programs that could be ready to solidify itself as one of the top mid-major programs in the nation is the San Diego State Aztecs

 Jeff Borzello of ESPN recently identified the Aztecs as one of the NCAA’s 10 teams “that could make a jump,” next season.  

“The Aztecs made the NCAA tournament last season but lost by 27 to North Carolina by 27 points in the First Four. We're expecting Brian Dutcher's team to stick around a little longer next March. Miles Byrd is an NBA prospect; Reese Waters is back from injury; and Magoon Gwath is ready to take the next step. Transfer Sean Newman Jr. will be given the keys to the offense,” wrote Borzello.

San Diego State is fresh off a season in which they finished 21-10 overall and 14-6 in conference play. The highest the Aztecs appeared on the AP’s top-25 rankings was at No. 20.

Miles Byrd (21) gestures after making a three point basket
Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) gestures after making a three point basket against the California Golden Bears during the second half at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If the Aztecs are going to take a jump as Borzello is predicting, two players in particular are going to have to lead the charge: Miles Byrd and Sean Newman Jr.

Byrd is returning to San Diego State for another season, hoping to improve his NBA draft stock for next year. His role will primarily be to score. 

Newman, who transferred from Louisiana Tech, will be a fantastic facilitator and playmaker for the Aztecs’ offense.

With this duo leading the way, San Diego State has the potential to be a true under-the-radar threat in the NCAA Tournament.

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

