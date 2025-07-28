San Diego State Aztecs Receive Exciting Prediction for Next Season
Every year, a handful of teams shock their conference and take March Madness by storm, becoming the Cinderella team of the season.
One of those programs that could be ready to solidify itself as one of the top mid-major programs in the nation is the San Diego State Aztecs.
Jeff Borzello of ESPN recently identified the Aztecs as one of the NCAA’s 10 teams “that could make a jump,” next season.
“The Aztecs made the NCAA tournament last season but lost by 27 to North Carolina by 27 points in the First Four. We're expecting Brian Dutcher's team to stick around a little longer next March. Miles Byrd is an NBA prospect; Reese Waters is back from injury; and Magoon Gwath is ready to take the next step. Transfer Sean Newman Jr. will be given the keys to the offense,” wrote Borzello.
San Diego State is fresh off a season in which they finished 21-10 overall and 14-6 in conference play. The highest the Aztecs appeared on the AP’s top-25 rankings was at No. 20.
If the Aztecs are going to take a jump as Borzello is predicting, two players in particular are going to have to lead the charge: Miles Byrd and Sean Newman Jr.
Byrd is returning to San Diego State for another season, hoping to improve his NBA draft stock for next year. His role will primarily be to score.
Newman, who transferred from Louisiana Tech, will be a fantastic facilitator and playmaker for the Aztecs’ offense.
With this duo leading the way, San Diego State has the potential to be a true under-the-radar threat in the NCAA Tournament.
