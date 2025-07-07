Warriors' Stephen Curry Shares Heartfelt Message After NBA Free Agency Move
Former Davidson guard and future Hall of Famer Steph Curry gave his long-time big man, Kevon Looney, a proper send-off on social media on Sunday.
In an Instagram story, Curry linked to Looney’s Players’ Tribune article with the caption, “Forever a legend Toon!!!!”
Looney revealed in his piece on the Players’ Tribune that Curry and Draymond Green were the first players he contacted after he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million contract.
“Those guys, they’ve been my big brothers for the past 10 years — showing me the ropes, guiding me, helping me to grow up,” Looney said. “I relied on those two so much throughout my time as a Warrior. And especially when I first came into the league, I needed that guidance, that wisdom, the friendship. I’m not a big crier, but calling to tell them I’m heading somewhere else was pretty emotional for me, just to be real with you. It was like, I don’t know … I felt those conversations in my heart.”
Curry and Looney won three NBA Finals championships together. Looney joined Golden State in 2016 out of UCLA as the No. 30 overall selection, which the Warriors earned after Curry picked up his first NBA Finals championship.
Looney had always been an integral part of the process for the franchise over the past decade. He even started 209 consecutive games, to that point. Proven legends like Curry need those kinds of guys around, even if it gets overlooked in headlines and broad analysis.
But that’s part of what makes Curry such a respected legend in the game. As a mid-major star at Davidson, to No. 7 overall pick to multi-time league MVP and champion, it’s always important to show appreciation to those who help make all of those accomplishments possible.