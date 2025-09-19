F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 1 Results
Lando Norris topped a heavily disrupted first practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit.
The Briton went three-tenths faster than McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri with a benchmark time of a 1:42.704s, with Charles Leclerc putting his Ferrari third.
In a dramatic session, Piastri was forced to return to his garage with his McLaren team finding a power unit issue early in the session, the Australian facing a loss of track time compared to rivals as he climbed from his cockpit.
But when Carlos Sainz's Williams pulled up some rubber lining from the exit kerb at Turn 16, a lengthy red flag period was followed as the track was made safe again.
Almost half of the session was lost to repairs and by that time, Piastri's issue was fixed to allow the championship leader back on track with minimal time lost compared to others.
When soft-tire runs were completed, it was Norris who beat Piastri to the fastest time, with the latter escaping without damage despite clouting the T15 barrier.
Leclerc excells at this circuit and was third ahead of George Russell - the Mercedes driver sounding particularly hoarse over team radio after missing media day through illness.
Alex Albon put his Williams in fifth after a similar barrier strike to Piastri, with Yuki Tsunoda going faster than Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.
The second Williams of Carlos Sainz was eighth fastest ahead of Racing Bulls duo Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar, who rounded out the top 10.
Lewis Hamilton hit the inside wall at Turn 5, escaping with a puncture and a broken front wing but was able to finish 13th fastest.
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Full FP1 Results
Position / Driver / Team
Gap [s]
1. Lando Norris
1:42.704
2. Oscar Piastri / McLaren
+0.310
3. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
+0.552
4. George Russell / Mercedes
+0.553
5. Alex Albon / Williams
+0.859
6. Yuki Tsuonda / Red Bull
+1.034
7. Max Verstappen / Red Bull
+1.086
8. Carlos Sainz / Williams
+1.155
9. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
+1.199
10. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls
+1.271
11. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
+1.281
12. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber
+1.282
13. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
+1.383
14. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber
+1.383
15. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
+1.435
16. Oliver Bearman / Haas
+1.447
17. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
+1.625
18. Esteban Ocon / Haas
+1.735
19. Franco Colapinto / Alpine
+2.595
20. Pierre Gasly / Alpine
+2.714
