The Four Greatest Moments In F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix History

Many street circuits on the F1 calendar struggle to be constant sources of drama, instead resulting in chain racing where drivers struggle to overtake each other, making a dull race for viewers.

Despite its recent extension, the Monaco Grand Prix has held this perception - but Azerbaijan's track, famed for the castle that drivers pass under while racing, is viewed much more positively by fans.

Here are the four most legendary moments from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Lance Stroll gets a rookie podium

Stroll, now 26, has been in F1 for almost a decade and he has only scored a singular podium since his teenage years. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When Williams had the hard job of replacing Valtteri Bottas in 2017 — who will re-enter the grid next season with Cadillac — they went with then 18-year-old reigning F3 champion Lance Stroll.

Stroll now has somewhat of a reputation for being a mediocre driver, despite some impressive outings in 2025. But his debut podium in 2017 was a shock to all, especially due to his young age.

The race started with a collision between Bottas and Kimi Räikkönen — both who had qualified ahead of Stroll, with the Canadian starting seventh — and a further red flag and safety car restart meant that the Williams driver was in third position by Lap 29.

An issue with Lewis Hamilton's headrest and Sebastian Vettel's stop-go penalty, which were the only two cars in front of Stroll, meant that he and Daniel Ricciardo, who had managed to overtake him, were considerably ahead of the field.

In the end, it would be an impressive third for Stroll in his rookie season as a resurgent Bottas came from a lap down all the way up to second, impressively overtaking Lance Stroll just before the line on the last lap.

2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Max Verstappen's puncture causes devastation

Verstappen has won four world championships with Red Bull since 2021. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A poor start from pole-sitter Charles Leclerc meant that by a few laps in, Max Verstappen was in second at the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Both Verstappen and his teammate, Sergio Pérez, got the better of race leader Lewis Hamilton at the first round of pit stops on Lap 11, and with how strong Verstappen is when leading, many watching could have assumed the race drama was over and that the Red Bulls were to disappear away.

Instead, Verstappen found himself with a puncture on the main straight on Lap 43, two laps after setting the fastest lap and seemingly in prime position to win, and before he could react, his car smashed into the barriers.

This incident brought out the red flag and a full race restart, but the drama would not stop there...

2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton gets too feisty

Lewis Hamilton is not only a Mercedes legend, winning seven championships with the team, but stylish off the grid, too. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The race would restart on Lap 50 with the grid replicating the order before the red flag, with Pérez in first and Hamilton behind.

Hamilton saw an opportunity behind the Mexican to overtake in the first corner but mistakenly selected the wring brake mode, causing the car to overshoot and forcing him off the track, where he would rejoin in last place.

Pérez would come home victorious with Sebastian Vettel picking up his first and only podium with Aston Martin, and Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri in third with Hamilton finishing 17 seconds behind, which drastically changed his fortunes come the end of the season, narrowly missing out on the world championship to Verstappen.

It's a championship Hamilton said he was 'robbed of'.

2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Franco Colapinto makes history

Franco Colapinto only raced in 9 Grand Prix for Williams before leaving for Alpine in 2025. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If this was a piece on the most shocking moments, Ricciardo and Verstappen's collision in 2018 would have definitely made the cut.

Instead, it was a wholesome moment for Franco Colapinto last season, who, in his second ever F1 race, would become the first Argentine to score points in the sport since the great Carlos Reutemann in 1982.

Getting through to Q3 on the Saturday meant that Colapinto started ninth and was able to stay competitive, eventually finishing eighth, one position behind his teammate at the time, Alex Albon.

The race would end under Virtual Safety Car after a collision between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Pérez, but it was still an inspired performance from the 20-year-old, who had an impressive rookie season — one that led him to become the reserve, and eventually full-time, driver for Alpine.

