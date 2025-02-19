2025 Fantasy Baseball: Alejandro Kirk Profile, Preview, Predictions
With minimal power over the past two seasons and turtle foot speed for a major league player, many fantasy drafters will skip over Alejandro Kirk's profile in 2025. He brings a winning approach and some clutching ability with runners on base.
C – Alejandro Kirk, TOR (ADP – 270)
Kirk hit his way into the Blue Jays lineup in 2022 while continuing to have a plus approach (strikeout rate – 10.7 and walk rate – 11.7). He hit well with runners on base (RBI – 17). Despite a reasonable production in home runs (14), his average hit rate (1.455) came in below his minor league average (1.583).
In 2023, Kirk didn’t find his power stroke all season, and that trend continued again last season. His contact batting average (.257) regressed even further, along with his average hit rate (1.419). He had one home run or fewer in five of his six months while never scoring more than seven runs in any month. Kirk played well with runners on base (RBI rate – 18.0).
His swing path improved based on his lower groundball rate (45.3 – 50.2 in 2023) and better launch angle (10.8%). Timing was an issue for Kirk at the plate, highlighted by a spike in his infield fly-ball rate (17.3% - 8.1% in 2023). His exit velocity (89.4 mph) was better than in 2023 (87.6) but below his power success in 2022 (90.5). Kirk’s HR/FB rate (5.1) has declined each year with the Blue Jays. He remains challenging to strike out (13.2%) despite being at a four-year high.
Fantasy Outlook: With Danny Jansen no longer on the roster, Kirk has a cleaner path to more playing time. He appeared to want to hit more home runs last year, but his rhythm on drivable balls was off. With 450 at-bats, double-digit home runs are a reasonable outcome if Kirk does a better job squaring up balls (187 hard hits in 2022 – 121 last season). I view him as a neutral player in batting average. I expect a .250/45/10/55 season, which works for a drafter looking for playable stats at the C2 position.
