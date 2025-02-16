Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Alex Bregman Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Boston Red Sox Second Baseman Alex Bregman
Boston Red Sox Second Baseman Alex Bregman / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Red Sox opened up their wallet to bring Alex Bergman's veteran bat to Boston. His best seasons came early in his career, but he does have an excellent approach with the bat to shine in Fenway Park. This signing has a championship sound to it.

3B – Alex Bregman, BOS (ADP – 149.8)

2025 Alex Bregman Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Alex Bregman Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Bregman’s best asset over the past couple of seasons was his approach (strikeout rate – 11.9 and walk rate – 13.0). Last year, he posted his lowest walk rate (6.9) since his rookie campaign in 2016. His contact batting average (.305) has been in a tight range over the past three seasons (.301, .305, and .305), giving him no chance of batting higher than .300. Bregman finished with a career-low in his RBI rate (13.1 – 16.4 in his career).

Over the final four months of last season, he hit .284 with 61 runs, 19 home runs, 49 RBIs, and one steal. His season started with empty stats in April (.216/5//1/10/1 over 102 at-bats) that echoed for weeks from the great southwest. Bregman struggled against lefties (.221/13/6/16/1 over 113 at-bats).

Despite his down season, he finished with a five-year high in his exit velocity (89.1) and a new top in his hard-hit rate (40.1). His fly-ball rate (45.3) has been home run-inducing over the past three years, with only baby steps up the chain with his HR/FB rate over the past four seasons (9.8, 10.0, 10.1, and 11.5).

Fantasy Outlook: Bregman signed with Boston in February, adding depth and experience to the top of their batting order. His recent path now paints him as a neutral hitter with an 85/25/90 skill set. Before finding a new home with the Red Sox, Bregman had about three rounds valued priced into his early ADP (142.6) in the high-stakes market. His latest ADP is 138.9 in 12-team leagues and 149.8 in NFBC DC formats.

Boston lists him at second base on their depth chart, giving him more fantasy value and a different skill than most other options at that position. As a result, he should be drafted in the 100 picks in 2025.

RANKINGS

Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15

Top 5 First Basemen First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15

Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB