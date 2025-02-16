2025 Fantasy Baseball: Alex Bregman Profile, Preview, Predictions
The Red Sox opened up their wallet to bring Alex Bergman's veteran bat to Boston. His best seasons came early in his career, but he does have an excellent approach with the bat to shine in Fenway Park. This signing has a championship sound to it.
3B – Alex Bregman, BOS (ADP – 149.8)
Bregman’s best asset over the past couple of seasons was his approach (strikeout rate – 11.9 and walk rate – 13.0). Last year, he posted his lowest walk rate (6.9) since his rookie campaign in 2016. His contact batting average (.305) has been in a tight range over the past three seasons (.301, .305, and .305), giving him no chance of batting higher than .300. Bregman finished with a career-low in his RBI rate (13.1 – 16.4 in his career).
Over the final four months of last season, he hit .284 with 61 runs, 19 home runs, 49 RBIs, and one steal. His season started with empty stats in April (.216/5//1/10/1 over 102 at-bats) that echoed for weeks from the great southwest. Bregman struggled against lefties (.221/13/6/16/1 over 113 at-bats).
Despite his down season, he finished with a five-year high in his exit velocity (89.1) and a new top in his hard-hit rate (40.1). His fly-ball rate (45.3) has been home run-inducing over the past three years, with only baby steps up the chain with his HR/FB rate over the past four seasons (9.8, 10.0, 10.1, and 11.5).
Fantasy Outlook: Bregman signed with Boston in February, adding depth and experience to the top of their batting order. His recent path now paints him as a neutral hitter with an 85/25/90 skill set. Before finding a new home with the Red Sox, Bregman had about three rounds valued priced into his early ADP (142.6) in the high-stakes market. His latest ADP is 138.9 in 12-team leagues and 149.8 in NFBC DC formats.
Boston lists him at second base on their depth chart, giving him more fantasy value and a different skill than most other options at that position. As a result, he should be drafted in the 100 picks in 2025.
RANKINGS
Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15
Top 5 First Basemen | First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15
Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15